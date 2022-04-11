Coop Switzerland Expands Photovoltaic System

Retailer Coop Switzerland has expanded its solar panel presence to 115,000 square metres after recently installing photovoltaic system on the roof of the Friborg Süd shopping centre.

Coop generates around 19 million kilowatt hours of sustainable solar power per year, contributing to its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

This commitment is part of the Swiss retailer's new sustainability strategy.

Coop Switzerland Photovoltaic System

Coop Switzerland operates solar panels on the roofs of over 60 supermarkets, shopping centres, production facilities, and distribution centres.

The new photovoltaic system in the Friborg Süd shopping centre in Villars-sur-Glâne is one of Coop's largest photovoltaic systems, with an area of ​​around 4,300 square metres.

Coop produces the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of around 5,800 Swiss households.

Sustainability Strategy

In 2016, Coop Switzerland built its first photovoltaic systems to use its own power.

The infrastructure of the majority of the sales outlets, such as the refrigerated shelves or the lighting, can be operated with solar power that is generated directly on site.

For example, around 90% of the solar power produced on the roof of the Friborg Süd shopping centre is used directly on site.

Coop is aiming to reduce direct CO 2 emissions by more than 20% by 2026 and is implementing a large number of measures as part of its net-zero emissions vision.

As part of its new sustainability strategy, Coop is increasing the proportion of electricity from renewable energy sources to 100% across its operations, implementing projects to reduce CO 2 emissions along the supply chain, and expanding the transport of goods by rail.

