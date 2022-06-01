Coop Switzerland Launches Food Waste Free Plant-Based Product

Retailer Coop Switzerland has teamed up with a local startup to launch a new certified Bio Suisse plant-based product range, Luya organic chunks.

The vegan chunks are made of okara a nutrient-rich product from the production of soy milk and tofu. The use of okara in the product contributes to the reduction of food waste, the retailer said.

Luya organic chunks can be used as a meat substitute, for example on a grilled skewer.

The product was developed by the Swiss start-up Luya, with whom the retailer works closely.

Other recent efforts made by the retailer to reduce food waste include a partnership with the food waste prevention service Too Good To Go.

Two Variants Available

Two different variants of Luya organic chunks will be available on Coop Switzerland shelves.

Luya Organic Chunks Garden Herbs are layered with a marinade of garden herbs and a light citrus note, making them 'ideal for salads or curries', according to the retailer.

Elsewhere, Luya Organic Chunks BBQ with a spicy grill marinade is tailor made for use in barbecues.

Bio Suisse Certification

Both variants bear the Bio Suisse label, consist of natural ingredients, are rich in fibre, and a valuable source of protein. They are manufactured in Bern.