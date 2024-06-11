Couche-Tard Expands Partnership With Too Good To Go Across North America, Europe

Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard has stepped up its food waste prevention efforts by expanding its partnership with Too Good To Go in North America and Europe.

The expansion will see the addition of 9,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores across the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Poland to the Too Good To Go app by the end of this year.

It will also mark Too Good To Go's most extensive rollout to date, the retailer noted.

"As we expand and refine our food offering globally, minimising food waste is a priority for us – and the right thing to do both economically and environmentally," said Ina Strand, chief people officer and leader of sustainability efforts for Couche-Tard.

"This partnership with Too Good To Go is a great complement to our continuous improvement efforts in our foodservice operations. Not only does it bolster our global sustainability commitments, but it's also an innovative way for our customers to try our delicious food at a great price," Strand added.

Collaboration With Too Good To Go

In 2018, Too Good To Go and Couche-Tard collaborated for the first time in Norway. It was followed by expansion to Denmark, Sweden and select markets in the United States, Canada and Poland.

The partnership has seen Too Good To Go offer approximately 1.3 million 'Surprise Bags', or the equivalent of preventing 3,510,000 kgs of CO2e and saving more than 1 billion litres of water.

The latest expansion will be rolled out in phases based on geographic business units over the remainder of 2024

"Our collaboration with Couche-Tard has already made significant strides in the fight against food waste. This expanded partnership elevates our ability to impact to unprecedented levels, reinforcing the crucial role of businesses in addressing global challenges," added Mette Lykke, CEO of Too Good To Go.

How It Works

Staff at Circle K and Couche-Tard inspect their food inventory for items nearing expiration and pack them into 'Too Good To Go Surprise Bags'.

Registered users in the Too Good To Go app will be able to purchase these surprise bags based on their location for half of the original price or less.

"On top of saving good food from going to waste at a great value for the money, our customers can now leave our stores knowing they've made a positive impact in the efforts to reduce the impact of climate change," Strand added.