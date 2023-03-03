52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Costco Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates As Discretionary Spending Slows

By Reuters
Costco Wholesale Corp missed second-quarter revenue estimates, as consumers turned frugal on discretionary spending amid persistently high inflation.

Major US big-box retailers are seeing a slowdown in demand for discretionary items such as toys, electronics and home goods as higher interest rates and surging food prices force consumers to look for more needs-based consumable goods that are pocket-friendly.

"We've seen some weakness in what I'll call big-ticket discretionary items," said finance chief Richard Galanti, adding electronics, jewellery and housewares, among others, were the worst performers in February and in the reported quarter.

Several US retailers have in recent weeks commented on how Americans have been changing their shopping patterns and seeking out more bargains and discounts as they deal with inflation levels that haven't been seen in a generation.

Retail bellwether Walmart Inc warned last week consumers were increasingly shifting towards more food and consumable products from general merchandise.

In a post-earnings call, Galanti added "most major departments in general were down, with fresh foods being down a little more than others."

Quarterly Highlights

The company's total revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $55.27 billion (€52.1 billion), but fell short of estimates of $55.54 billion (€52.3 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

The membership-only retail chain's mixed quarterly results "indicates that sales growth possibly hasn't kept pace with inflation and consumer traffic," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion), or $3.30 per share, in the quarter ended 12 February, from $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion), or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Costco's quarterly revenue from memberships, priced between $60 and $120 per year and which account for most of its gross margin, rose to $1.03 billion (€970 million) from $967 million (€910.7 million) a year earlier.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

