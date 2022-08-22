Covirán Offers Aid To Improve Energy Efficiency Of Supermarkets

Spanish cooperative Covirán has announced that it is offering a series of incentives to its members to improve the energy efficiency of their stores.

The aid, aimed at modernising the facilities and reducing the environmental impact of operations, will be open to its members until the end of next year.

The retailer aims to help members implement energy saving measures in their stores, including the possibility of using renewable energy.

The initiative comes at a time when the price of electricity has skyrocketed, directly affecting the operating costs of businesses.

The Department of Commerce and Subsidies of Covirán regularly informs members about incentives offered by different autonomous communities, the retailer noted.

It also acts as an advisory service that offers the possibility of carrying out studies on energy resources that are used by each supermarket to optimise and reduce costs.

Logistics Platforms

In recent years, measures implemented by the cooperative across its logistics platforms have resulted in reducing the environmental impact from commercial activities.

In 2021, the company prevented the emission of 1,465 tonnes of CO2.

Currently, Covirán's logistics network comprises 29 platforms, 26 of which are in Spain and three in Portugal.

The modernisation of these facilities has improved distribution and delivery times in addition to reducing costs and environmental impact.

In 2021, electricity consumption decreased by 89,681 kWh, mainly due to modernisation of air conditioning systems for large surfaces and improvement in warehouse optimisation.

In the coming years, Covirán will focus on increasing supply chain efficiency via the use of advanced technology that minimises environmental impact.

