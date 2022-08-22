Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Covirán Offers Aid To Improve Energy Efficiency Of Supermarkets

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Spanish cooperative Covirán has announced that it is offering a series of incentives to its members to improve the energy efficiency of their stores.

The aid, aimed at modernising the facilities and reducing the environmental impact of operations, will be open to its members until the end of next year.

The retailer aims to help members implement energy saving measures in their stores, including the possibility of using renewable energy.

The initiative comes at a time when the price of electricity has skyrocketed, directly affecting the operating costs of businesses.

The Department of Commerce and Subsidies of Covirán regularly informs members about incentives offered by different autonomous communities, the retailer noted.

It also acts as an advisory service that offers the possibility of carrying out studies on energy resources that are used by each supermarket to optimise and reduce costs.

Logistics Platforms

In recent years, measures implemented by the cooperative across its logistics platforms have resulted in reducing the environmental impact from commercial activities.

In 2021, the company prevented the emission of 1,465 tonnes of CO2.

Currently, Covirán's logistics network comprises 29 platforms, 26 of which are in Spain and three in Portugal.

The modernisation of these facilities has improved distribution and delivery times in addition to reducing costs and environmental impact.

In 2021, electricity consumption decreased by 89,681 kWh, mainly due to modernisation of air conditioning systems for large surfaces and improvement in warehouse optimisation.

In the coming years, Covirán will focus on increasing supply chain efficiency via the use of advanced technology that minimises environmental impact.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dave Simpson. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Shoppers Cut Down On Branded Groceries, Own-Label Sales Rise: Kantar
2
Retail

German Exports Beyond The EU Slump In July
3
Retail

SPAR Austria Names Beatrix Marvan As Head Of Employer Branding
4
Retail

UK Inflation To Hit 18% In Early 2023: Citi
5
Retail

Carrefour To Freeze Prices On 100 Products To Tackle Inflation
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com