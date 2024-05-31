D.it Reports Strong Growth in 2023, Plans Expansion

D.it – Distribuzione Italiana, which operates the Sigma and Sisa supermarkets in Italy, has delivered its best result for five years, with profit at the business doubling in 2023.

The network, comprised of around 1,000 neighbourhood stores averaging 500 square metres, saw significant growth in both private-label products and branded industrial goods, it said.

D.it offers around 2,200 SKUs under its brands (Sigma, Sisa, Gusto&Passione, Equilibrio&Piacere, VerdeMio, and Primo) through a network of over 200 suppliers.

In 2023, private label sales increased by 11%, while sales of branded products grew by 23%. This led to a total affiliated turnover of €1.07 billion.

Partnership Activities

These positive results were driven by several factors, including adding a new partner (Le Delizie del Sud) and increased business with existing partner Vapa.

Over 600 commercial agreements were established in 2023, benefiting D.it members, the group said.

Over the coming year, D.it plans to expand its product portfolio, focusing on strengthening its presence in the fresh food sector, in particular fruits, vegetables, deli, and meat.

Its goal is to achieve a 15% share of sales from private-label products.

Sustainability Report

Additionally, D.it will be undertaking preparatory activities for its first sustainability report, including a plan to improve ESG performance.

This report will showcase the Italian operator's concrete actions in contributing to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, tracking progress, identifying key issues, and establishing a system for regular reporting.

Additionally, D.it is seeking to implement advanced IT tools across its operations, to better analyse customer purchasing behaviour and inform strategic decisions, thus improving its strategic and operational support for distribution centres.