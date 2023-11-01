Dagrofa Appoints Signe D Frese As Head Of CSR

Denmark's Dagrofa has appointed Signe D Frese as its new head of CSR, effective 1 November 2023.

Frese brings extensive industry experience, having previously worked with Coop, the Danish ministry of climate, energy and utilities and WWF, the company noted.

She will succeed Henrik Johannsen in the role and drive the retail group's CSR efforts under the company's FremgangSammen (ProgressTogether) strategy.

Commenting on her appointment, category director Michael Christensen said, "She brings highly relevant and solid experience from the industry.

"She brings a commercial focus and is probably the person in the industry with the strongest competencies in this area, which is why she was an obvious choice."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the appointment of Frese, Dagrofa will add additional resources to the CSR area in the coming period to strengthen its CSR efforts.

'Competitiveness And Customer Relations'

Commenting on her new role, Frese stated, "I am very much looking forward to continuing my work in the food industry and Dagrofa, where ambitions are high and the ESG area increasingly plays a significant role in relation to competitiveness and customer relations.

"It motivates me to make a difference for people and our planet, where food and eating habits are a big part of the solution to the green transition. I look forward to leading and strengthening the sustainability area in Dagrofa and incorporating some concrete solutions that make a difference, and not least the collaboration with the many talented employees."

Recently, the Danish retailer appointed Palle Esbensen has the new commercial manager of MENY's wine venture, MENY Vin, effective 1 November.

Dagrofa operates the grocery chains MENY, SPAR, Min Købmand, and Let-Køb, as well as Dagrofa Foodservice and Dagrofa Logistik.