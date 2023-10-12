Dagrofa Names Palle Esbensen As Head Of MENY's Wine Venture

Denmark's Dagrofa has appointed Palle Esbensen has the new commercial manager of MENY's wine venture, MENY Vin, effective 1 November.

Esbensen brings extensive experience in in e-commerce and process optimisation, having worked in the e-commerce sector at management level for more than 10 years, the company added.

'The Right Person'

Jesper Bjerring, commercial director at MENY said, "We are extremely pleased that we have succeeded in bringing Palle Esbensen to MENY Vin.

"We have a strong platform and concept, and we are convinced that Palle is the right person to help MENY Vin continue its journey and realise its full potential."

Esbensen has worked for companies such as PostNord, ISS, the insurance company Codan in Denmark and Norway, Trygg-Hansa in Sweden and Coop Shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

He work focused particularly on optimising processes and developing businesses with the customer in mind.

MENY Vin offers wines a range of select wines online as well as in MENY stores around Denmark.

In July, the Danish food retailer announced the appointment of Martin Wiesener as its new IT director, effective 1 August 2023.

Dagrofa operates the grocery chains MENY, SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb, as well as Dagrofa Foodservice and Dagrofa Logistik.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVA Stormarked

In May of this year, the company integrated Jutland-based supermarket business LIVA Stormarked and its more than 100 employees into Dagrofa's MENY banner.

Dagrofa acquired the buisness, operated by Vivi Bro Gregersen and Michael Bro Christensen, in February.

The business comprises two stores in Kolding of around 2,000 square metres each.

LIVA has been a customer of Dagrofa for many years, and although much of the assortment will remain the same, the retailer will also add new products.