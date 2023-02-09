Danone CEO Inaugurates New Research And Innovation Centre In Paris

Danone chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique inaugurated its new international Daniel Carasso research and innovation centre in the presence of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on the Paris-Saclay campus on 6 February.

The centre will focus on accelerating research on the future of nutrition as the company seeks to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

Danone noted that the research centre would develop 'products of the future' within its ecosystem.

The company unveiled the design of HiPRO Expert yoghurt, a new product developed by on-site researchers in collaboration with athletes.

It will be an exclusive development for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The food giant is an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and it aims to contribute its expertise in balanced nutrition through its dairy and plant-based products, for all ages.

Innovative Products

The research centre will develop and innovate products under Danone's 'fresh dairy and plant-based' and 'natural mineral water' categories.

It will include laboratories for research and pilot production sites for innovation and limited production of specific prototypes.

Currently, the research centre employs more than 550 people, including researchers in life sciences, fermentation and intestinal microbiota, nutrition, and health, as well as experts in consumer experience and social sciences, and specialists in product design, packaging, and pilot-scale production.

Danone announced the creation of this new research centre in 2021.

