Delhaize Belgium Teams Up With RangeMe To Focus On Local Products

Delhaize Belgium has announced a new strategic partnership with RangeMe, a platform that enables businesses to discover products and form commercial partnerships.

The technology used by RangeMe enables suppliers and buyers to reach distributors faster, giving entrepreneurs better opportunities to offer their products to retailers, the retailer said.

Delhaize Belgium plans to use this platform to expand and further diversify its range, with a focus on both Belgian and plant-based products.

The company added that interested entrepreneurs and producers can now register their products on the RangeMe platform on the Delhaize website.

Belgian Origin

The retailer currently collaborates with more than 1,600 local, often smaller, producers, and 70% of its total assortment currently consists of products of Belgian origin.

By partnering with RangeMe, Delhaize believes it will be able to easily find and evaluate new products, while paying particular attention to the needs and wishes of its customers by offering even more quality Belgian products.

For local suppliers, Delhaize said it is an excellent opportunity to highlight their products and make them accessible to a wider audience.

'Innovative Quality Products'

"Delhaize is known for its strict selection of products. We are also convinced of the importance of giving local entrepreneurs a chance, and we know that this is also very important for our customers," said Raphaël Gentile, vice president for sourcing at Delhaize Belgium.

“The partnerships forged with many of them over 156 years are a testament to this. There are many examples of small businesses that we have seen grow alongside us," he added.