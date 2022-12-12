Subscribe Login
Delhaize Belgium To Add 1,800 Fast Charging Points At Store Car Parks

Delhaize Belgium plans to install around 1,800 public fast charging points for electric vehicles at the car parks of its stores next year.

The initiative aims to make the use of electric cars easier as users will have round-the-clock access to the charging points.

Xavier Piesvaux, CEO of Delhaize, added, "If we want to ensure that electric driving really becomes commonplace, we have to make it as easy as possible, for example by giving motorists the opportunity to charge their car on their route or, for example, while doing the weekly shopping.

"A widely distributed and freely accessible charging network is essential in this respect and we want to be a frontrunner in this area, with the installation of the largest fast charging network in the retail sector in Belgium."

Fast Charging Network

Delhaize has teamed up with European fast-charging company, Electra, for the project.

Electra is investing more than €100 million in this project in collaboration with EDI (Electric by D'Ieteren).

Piesvaux commented, "The love that Delhaize has for good and healthy food, Electra has for mobility. We have succeeded in finding a partner where – just like us – the customer is central and that results in an ease of use that other suppliers can hardly match."

The new charging points will operate on green energy and enable shoppers to charge their electric cars to 80% during a shopping trip of 35 to 40 minutes on average.

The retailer provides the option to reserve a charging point in advance, and customers can pay with a bank card, charging card, or via the Electra application.

The charging points are also available to residents who do not have a private charging station, the company noted.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

