Delhaize Belgium To Roll Out Cash Points Outside Select Stores

Delhaize Belgium has installed its first external cash point at the car park of its outlet in Sint Rochus in Kortrijk.

The retailer has teamed up with Batopin to set up a network of bank-neutral vending machines to enable shoppers to have access to cash.

Batopin, a joint initiative of the banks Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC, is developing a network of cash points evenly distributed across various territories in the country.

The partnership will see Batopin set up cash points in the car park of 10 Delhaize outlets.

Cash Points

The kiosk at Sint Rochus will offer two cash points with cash withdrawal and PIN change functions for all users, irrespective of their bank.

Customers of Batopin's partner banks can also request the balance in their account, Delhaize Belgium added.

Before setting up cash points, Batopin takes into account various factors, such as living and/or working environment of the area, travel patterns, and places where people look for cash.

The main advantage of a neutral network is that it selects locations where people use cash, such as high streets, near markets, on their way to work, leisure and shopping, among others.

Supermarkets are often centrally located, and many people pass through them daily, making their car parks ideal in that respect, the retailer noted.

In early 2022, the retailer introduced digital receipts in a bid to offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, in line with its Lion's Footprint programme.

