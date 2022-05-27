Denmark's Netto Introduces 'Digital Shopping Cart'

Danish retailer Netto has introduced a new digital checkout system that recognises and registers goods during a shopper's trip to the store, with payment being made through the retailer's Scan & Go platform.

The solution will initially be introduced to five Netto stores in the period running up to the start of July.

New Checkout System

The Danish retailer is hoping the new system appeals to customers who place a priority on speed during their shopping visits, as well as negating the need to queue in store.

The digital shopping cart is connected to the Netto + app on the customer's smartphone.

"Our goal every day is to give customers even better shopping experiences," commented Netto director Braw Bakir. "While some would like to spend extra time finding the right items, our new solution is an offer for those who want to get easily and quickly through the purchase process."

The test period is being undertaken in collaboration with the New Zealand company Imagr, a supplier of automatic checkout solutions for supermarkets.

"We are pleased with our agreement with Salling Group," said William Cromley, CEO of Imagr. "Both retailers and consumers demand innovation and technology that can take the shopping experience to a new level, and the digital shopping cart is a strong bid for this."

Digital Solutions

In recent years, Netto has embarked on a digital journey, aiming to make the shopping experience more efficient.

As well as Scan & Go services and the Netto + app, the retailer's collaboration with Too Good To Go is another example of digital integration into the shopper journey.

"The retail industry is constantly evolving, and if we are to continue to be relevant to our customers, we must also be willing to try out the solutions of the future today," Bakir added. "Customers demand innovation, which is why we look forward to testing the new checkout system."

