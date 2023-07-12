DIA Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Equality, Signs New Plan

Spanish retailer DIA has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality in the workplace with the signing of II Plan de Igualdad (II Equality Plan) with the FETICO, CCOO and UGT unions.

The plan will be valid for four years, and includes new measures linked to guaranteeing equality and work-life balance.

These include more flexible working hours, as well as a specific plan to promote and identify female talent.

DIA noted that it already has close to 70% women in its workforce in Spain, and more than 50% of them hold managerial positions.

César Vázquez, human resources director of DIA Spain said, "For DIA, fostering an inclusive environment and advancing equality issues are priority lines of action.

"With this signature we renew our firm commitment to real and effective equality within DIA, which guarantees that our actions are free of gender discrimination and takes us one more step towards a society in which equality is real and effective."

Highlights of 'II Plan de Igualdad'

In terms of equality, the additions to the plan include the implementation of measures to promote flexible working hours during the adaptation period for children in the first year of nursery, and/or first year of infant education.

Moreover, it will give preference to holiday time for people in situations involving separation or divorce.

The new plan also seeks to identify and promote female talent in under-represented areas, such as warehouse roles.

The retailers plans to create a system to create a female talent pool to take on positions of responsibility in warehouses and promote a culture of gender equality.