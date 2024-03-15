52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

DIA To Close More Than Half Its Stores In Brazil

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
DIA To Close More Than Half Its Stores In Brazil

Spanish food retail group DIA has announced that it will close 343 stores and three warehouses in Brazil following negative results for its business in the South American country last year.

DIA is betting on divestitures to reduce its net financial debt, which shrank 22% to €422 million at the end of 2023 from the prior year.

The aim is to direct the group's resources towards more profitable markets with better growth potential such as Spain and Argentina, DIA said in a filing to Spanish stock market regulator CNMV.

Focus On São Paulo

In a statement, DIA said that it plans to focus its activity in the São Paulo area, where it will continue to operate 244 stores.

This will ensure that the 'business has greater profitability and the concentration of stores allows it to capitalise on the logistics network and reduce costs', it noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

'These measures will allow resources to be allocated to the most profitable markets with the greatest growth potential for the group, Spain and Argentina, where the company has currently achieved a relevant position with a strategy focused on local food distribution.'

Brazilian Operations

DIA began its business in Brazil in 2001, where it currently has around 600 stores.

It posted a loss of €154 million in Brazil in 2023, more than twice that of the €72 million loss the year before, due to strong competition that led to large promotional investments, it said last month.

Last August, the retailer announced it would leave Portugal by early 2024, selling nearly 500 supermarkets there to Auchan Portugal for €155 million.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

British Muslims Believe Increased Costs Will Affect Ramadan Plans, Asda Survey Finds
British Muslims Believe Increased Costs Will Affect Ramadan Plans, Asda Survey Finds
2
Retail

Shopping Basket Unveils First Of Articles By Writer Kit Campoy
Shopping Basket Unveils First Of Articles By Writer Kit Campoy
3
Retail

Deliveroo Beats Earnings Guidance, Sees Positive Cash Flow In 2024
Deliveroo Beats Earnings Guidance, Sees Positive Cash Flow In 2024
4
Retail

Waitrose Owner John Lewis Partnership Returns To Annual Profit
Waitrose Owner John Lewis Partnership Returns To Annual Profit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com