Retail

Dino Polska Reports Revenue Growth Of 29.6% In FY 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Dino Polska generated revenue of PLN 25.7 billion (€5.97 billion) in its full financial year 2023, registering an increase of 29.6% compared to 2022.

The company generated around 40% of its revenue from the sales of fresh products, especially fruit and vegetables, bread and the fresh meat produced by the Agro-Rydzyna meat processing plant, it said in a statement.

The like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in stores in existence for longer than one year was 17.2% in 2023.

Michał Krauze, management board member of Dino Polska stated, “The effort we made during the last year to pursue geographic expansion and mold the offering of Dino stores enabled us to make great strides in our firm’s growth.

“The number of customer visits to the Dino network is growing at a double-digit pace, while the size of its business measured by sales revenue during the last two years has nearly doubled.”

Total sales area at the end of the year was 947,900 thousand square metres, up 11.8% compared to 2022.

Annual Highlights

The Polish retailer added that it closed the year with 2,406 stores, or 250 more than a year ago. In the fourth quarter, it opened 66 new stores.

Capital expenditure incurred by the company during the financial year amounted to PLN 1.2 billion (€280 million).

Dino Polska created 4,500 thousand new jobs in 2023 taking its total headcount to around 41,900 employees.

The company expanded photo-voltaic installations to 89% of its overall network, or around 2,138 stores, during the year.

Sustainability Initiatives

It also uses installations using renewable energy sources in operation in three of the group's distribution centres, and work to commission more installations is underway on the premises of the other distribution centers.

The total capacity of the RES installations owned by the Dino Group at the end of 2023 was 82.9 MW.

The company also has installations using renewable energy sources in operation in three of its distribution centres.

The total capacity of the RES (Renewable Energy System) installations owned by the retail group at the end of 2023 was 82.9 MW.

In 2023 Dino Polska sourced 66.4 GWh of solar power, some 65.6% more than in 2022.

