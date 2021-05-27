Discover The Power Of Visual Merchandising With JDV | ESM Magazine

Published on May 27 2021 11:56 AM in Retail tagged: Display / JDV / Visual Merchandising / Mercado

Visual merchandising gives products the grand stage they deserve, because the product is the real hero in every store.

Voluminous (fresh) presentations, full of colour and texture, touches all our senses.

Visual Merchandising with relevant themes makes the store surprising, seductive and dynamic.

For example, the fresh presentations can be linked to the recipe magazine, and exciting collaborations with suppliers and brands can take place on these stages.

Sales Boost

Visual Merchandising off­ers opportunities for sustainable growth that retailers too often do not take advantage of.

Attractive product presentation is vital for an inspiring (fresh) experience and, furthermore, is the best way to generate more sales per square metre.

Promos are now used more often to generate more sales per square metre. However, despite higher volumes and corresponding growth in turnover, the margin remains low.

Retailers aim to achieve more sales per customer, driven by margin-rich products. Strong visual merchandising enables this by putting these products in the spotlight.

Mercado

Mercado from JDV offers visual merchandising solutions, concepts and training for creating successful store displays.

It offers a range of modular presentation furniture that is indispensable for an attractive presentation.

Specialists from JDV build up the furniture on the retail floor so that clients can immediately see its benefits.

The programme also trains clients and staff to build successful presentations, and JDV offers post-training guidance and answers queries from clients.

For more information on Mercado and the packages available, visit https://www.josdevries.eu/mercado/.