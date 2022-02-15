Subscribe Login
Retail

dm-drogerie markt Launches Live Shopping Events

German retailer dm-drogerie markt has launched an exclusive e-commerce feature in its app that allows customers to view live-streamed conversations related to beauty, care, health, and well-being.

The first live-stream took place with beauty expert and entrepreneur, Judith Williams, on 11 February.

dmLIVE

During the live show, viewers get the opportunity to interact with the guests and presenters in front of the camera in real-time.

In addition, the products that appear in the stream can be ordered directly via the app.

The retailer offers coupons on select products, exclusively for viewers.

Customers can add the dates of the live shows to their calendar through the app.

In the coming weeks, dm-drogerie markt has organised more live shows with Maybelline and glückskind & hallohebamme, among others.

Numerous other dmLIVE shopping events are already being prepared, the company added.

Sebastian Bayer, dm managing director responsible for the marketing and procurement department, explained, "Our colleagues advise and inspire a great many people who shop in our dm-drogerie markt stores every day.

"With dmLIVE we transfer this principle to the smartphone. In doing so, we are expanding our omni-channel retailing offer with another service and are moving even closer to our customers."

Read More: dm-drogerie markt CEO Looks To Position Business For The Future

Mein Dm App

In order to access dmLIVE, shoppers need to install the Mein dm app, which is available free of charge in various app stores, and open a Mein dm account.

Shoppers can access live shopping via the app's home page.

If customers can't attend a live show, they can use the archive function to view it later, the company added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

