Dr Pepper Is America's Second Favourite Soda Alongside Pepsi: Report

Dr Pepper has emerged as the second favourite carbonated soft drink brand in the US, sharing the spot with Pepsi.

The regular version of Dr Pepper has risen to the position held by regular Pepsi for the past 40 years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sales-volume data from Beverage Digest.

The Pepsi brand, which includes Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar, retained its position as America's second favourite carbonated beverage on an overall basis.

Coca-Cola retained the top spot, with twice the market share by volume compared with its competitors.

Over the past 20 years, the growth of Dr Pepper has been fuelled by marketing investments, new flavour launches and a boost in distribution, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beverage brand is currently available on more soda fountains than any other soft drink in the US.

Quarterly Report

In April of this year, Keurig Dr Pepper beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter sales and profit, helped by steady demand for its high-priced sodas and tonic water.

The company reported adjusted profit of 38 cents per share for the quarter ended 31 March, while net sales amounted to $3.47 billion (€3.2 billion).

The company appointed Tim Cofer as CEO, succeeding Bob Gamgort, effective 26 April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, PepsiCo exceeded Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.

Net revenue during the quarter rose to $18.25 billion (€17.1 billion), from $17.85 billion (€16.8 billion) a year earlier. Sales at the company's North America beverage unit rose 1% in the first quarter, while organic volumes fell 5%.