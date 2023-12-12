52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

E.Leclerc Cements Leadership Position In France As Christmas Beckons

By Steve Wynne-Jones
E.Leclerc has maintained its leadership position in France, seeing its sales rise 1.6% in the four-week period to 26 November, according to Kantar data.

The retailer's market share stood at 24.6% during the so-called P12 period, with the grocer reporting its ninth consecutive period of value sales growth of more than 1%.

In addition, E.Leclerc's customers are now 'more numerous and more loyal', Kantar added, with 50% of their spending reserved for the retailer.

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Le Groupement les Mousquetaires also had a strong November, reporting a 0.6% increase in sales to account for 16.4% of the market.

Its Intermarché banner, which holds 14.5% market share, saw sales up 0.5% in the period, which was driven by both in-store and online sales which gained 460,000 and 130,000 households respectively. Elsewhere, Netto reported a 0.1% increase in sales in the period.

Le Groupement U reported a 0.3% increase in sales to hold 11.7% of the market, with its hypermarket and supermarket banners seeing sales up 0.2%. Its online and proximity sales were up 0.1%.

Consumer Spend Increases

Overall, consumer spend in the grocery channel increased by 5.2% in the P12 period, with the online channel proving the 'big winner' over the period. Online sales saw a 0.8% increase in sales in the period.

Overall expenditure by French households rose by 5.2% in November, with the online channel proving to be the 'big winner', according to Kantar – online sales now account for 9.9% of the overall market.

In the three-month period spanning September to November, a total of 7.84 million households in France (constituting 27% of all households) shopped online, spending 36% of their budget on e-commerce channels.

The data is derived from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panel households. These calculations are based on a 'Generalist' universe, encompassing Hypers, Supers, EDMP, Proximity, and Internet categories.

