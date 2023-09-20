E.Leclerc Continues To Lead The French Grocery Market

France's E.Leclerc has reported a 1.1 percentage point increase in market share in the nine months to 3 September 2023, to hold 23.8% of the French grocery market, new data from Kantar has revealed.

The retailer attracted 525,000 additional customers in this period and its customer loyalty increased by 1.5 percentage points.

In July, the French supermarket chain agreed to acquire 27 stores in Luxembourg from Louis Delhaize Group, for an undisclosed amount, which will see it open its first stores in Luxembourg, where it currently has no presence.

Elsewhere, the Les Mousquetaires Group's market share rose to 16.2% as it gained 0.5 percentage points.

Groupement U reported growth of 0.4 percentage points to acquire 11.7% of the market share in the last nine months.

Household Expenditure

Data from Kantar also unveiled that French households spent an additional 7.7% in the grocery channel in this period.

The online channel accounted for 9.2% of the spending, registering growth of 0.5 percentage points, driven by the Drives platform.

The internet channel reached an additional 480,000 households, data showed.

Inflation

In August, France's finance minister struck a deal with food retailers and suppliers to step up the fight against inflation, but singled out Unilever, Nestlé and PepsiCo as being among companies which he said were not "cooperating" with the agreement.

After two days of talks with executives and representatives from 75 big retailers and producers, Bruno Le Maire said companies had committed to freeze or cut prices on 5,000 everyday products.

The French government is eager to bring down the price of food and other staples, as retailers warn that French consumers are slashing their purchases of essential goods because of the high cost of living.