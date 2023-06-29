E.Leclerc Gains Share To Extend Lead In French Market

French market leader E.Leclerc added a whole percentage point to its market share in the period from 15 May to 11 June, new data from Kantar has revealed, putting the grocer on a 23.5% share of the market.

During the so-called 'P6' period, E.Leclerc recruited an additional 800,000 shoppers, Kantar said.

Best Of The Rest

Other strong performers in the period included Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which gained 0.5 percentage points to put it on 16.1% share overall.

Its Intermarché brand (13.4% share) reported a 0.3 percentage point increase across its store estate and a 0.1 percentage point gain online, while its Netto discount arm (0.7% share) also gained 0.1 percentage points.

Elsewhere, Le Groupement U gained 0.2 percentage points in the period to put it on 11.8% share overall, while discounter Aldi (2.9%) gained 0.1 percentage points, thanks to 'more loyal' shoppers, Kantar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Discount Channel The Fastest-Growing In France In Q1, Says Kantar

Market Conditions

In terms of the overall market, French consumers increased their spending by 11.0% in the period, with value spend up 7% and volume spend 4% higher.

The online channel performed strongly in the period, increasing by 0.3 percentage points to hold a 9.4% share of the market – Drive was the main factor at play here, with the channel seeing a 0.3 percentage point increase, attracting an additional 500,000 customers.

The proximity channel, which holds 9.7% of the market, saw its market share increase by 0.2 percentage points, while discounters were up 0.1 percentage points to 11.8%, at the expense of supermarkets and hypermarkets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: France Strong-Arms Big Food Firms Into Cutting Prices