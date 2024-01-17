52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France In December

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France In December

Market leader E.Leclerc was the standout performer in the French grocery market in December, seeing a 1.4% increase in value share in the month, Kantar has said – the tenth consecutive month in which the group has seen an increase of 1% or more.

E.Leclerc accounted for 24.2% of spend in France in the P13 period, covering the four weeks to 24 December, with Kantar also noting that customer numbers are up 'significantly', and the retailer now has more loyal shoppers. Online sales accounted for 36% of the growth of E.Leclerc in December, it added.

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Les Mousquetaires achieved a 0.6 percentage point increase in value share in the period, accounting for 16.1% of sales, with its Intermarché banner (13.7% market share) rising by 0.5 percentage points.

Intermarché gained an additional 593,000 new customers in the period, while also expanding its store count by 17 stores. Les Mousquetaires' Netto brand, meanwhile, reported a 0.1 percentage point increase in value share, to account for 0.8% of spend in December.

Le Groupement U was another retailer to see growth in the period, gaining 0.3 percentage points to account for 11.9% of spend in P13. According to Kantar, U's growth was seen across all store formats – hypermarkets, supermarkets, internet and proximity stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online Makes Gains

The online channel saw a noticeable gain in share in December, gaining 0.8 percentage points to account for 10.2% of the overall market. This increase was driven by an additional 527,000 consumers shopping online, Kantar said.

Overall French spending on FMCG increased by 6.7% during the period.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Real Estate Firm Seeks €200m From Sale of Italian Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Real Estate Firm Seeks &euro;200m From Sale of Italian Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2
Retail

Migros Group Reports 5.9% Sales Growth In FY 2023
Migros Group Reports 5.9% Sales Growth In FY 2023
3
Retail

Ocado Retail Fourth Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Ocado Retail Fourth Quarter Results &ndash; What The Analysts Said
4
Retail

Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com