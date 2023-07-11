Edeka Finance Chief Martin Scholvin Steps Down

Martin Scholvin, the chief financial officer of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co, has decided to leave the company after 20 years of service, citing personal reasons.

He will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of January 2024, the company added.

Uwe Kohler, chairman of the board of trustees of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co said, "We very much regret Mr. Scholvin's personal decision, but of course we respect it.

"We would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment as well as for the very good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future."

Martin Scholvin

Scholvin is an experienced professional, responsible for finance, human resources and corporate development in the capacity of a board member of Edeka since January 2013.

Prior to that, he led the company's investments and controlling division for six years.

From 2003 to 2006, he served as an auditor at the Edeka Association of Commercial Cooperatives.

Martin Scholvin has many years of financial and managerial experience and started his professional career in various leading auditing firms, the retail group added.

Recently, Edeka joined several other retailers, including REWE Group, Lidl, Kaufland and Aldi, in the Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung (‘Pact against Food Waste’) at an event with the country’s minister of food and agriculture, Cem Özdemir, in Berlin.

The pact includes several agreements, including a commitment to expanding the transfer of goods that are still edible to non-profit organisations, among others.

According to Stefan Giese, managing director at Edeka Nord the move will help both suppliers and merchants as well as customers. "With the award of regional articles, we create a clear orientation for purchasing in the market," he added.