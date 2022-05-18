Subscribe Login
Edeka Reduces Emissions And Exceeds Climate Target

German retailer Edeka has achieved its greenhouse gas emissions target ahead of schedule, after reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37% in three years.

Edeka's original reduction target for scope 1 and 2 emissions, which the retailer established alongside WWF, anticipated a 33.6% reduction by 2025.

The current results of the balance sheet for 2020 show that emissions have already been reduced by 37%, compared to the base year 2017.

Identifying 'Hotspots'

With the creation of a climate balance based on comparable data, Edeka said that it is now able to identify the main drivers of harmful greenhouse gas emissions, so-called 'hotspots', and initiate appropriate countermeasures.

It previously identified emissions from energy consumption as a major 'hotspot', with direct emissions stemming from heating systems (32%) and electricity use (43%) accounted for indirect emissions.

The latter was significantly reduced by 64.6% through the purchase of climate-friendly electricity from renewable energy sources.

Read More: Edeka Nord Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Climate Measures

Other measures have also contributed to the retailer's climate goals, including the rollout of a modern vehicle fleet or efficient building management.

Around 40% of Edeka stores have a certified energy management system, and over 80% use LED lighting.

"The results of our carbon footprint studies show that we are on the right track when it comes to climate protection, and we will continue our efforts consistently," says Rolf Lange, head of corporate communications, Edeka.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

