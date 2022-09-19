Subscribe Login
Edeka NST Adds New Members To Its Executive Board

The board of trustees of Edeka Nordbayern-Sachsen-Thüringen (NST) has announced a number of appointments to its executive board as the German retailer looks to 'future-proof' its executive board.

Board Appointments

Christian Remy (pictured - centre right) will join the executive board of Edeka NST in September, where he will take over the departments of finance, IT, logistics, and major projects.

Remy brings experience in management positions and has been a part of Aldi Süd, Hofer, REWE, and Müller Drogerie.

Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer of Müller Drogerie Holding and chairman of the foundation board of the Erwin Müller Foundation.

Furthermore, the contract with spokesperson of the board of management, Sebastian Kohrmann (pictured -centre left), will be extended early and on a long-term basis.

In February of this year, Gert Lehmann (pictured - right) was also appointed to the company's executive board.

In the future, the executive board will comprise Sebastian Kohrmann as spokesperson of the board, Gert Lehmann as merchandise director, and Christian Remy as board member for finance, IT and logistics.

Stefan Legat (pictured - left), chairman of the supervisory board, commented, "I am pleased that we have been able to create this long-term oriented management board constellation. We are thus well equipped to continue along the successful path we have taken in recent years and to pursue our growth strategy in a future-oriented manner."

Board Outgoings

Rainer Kämpgen will leave Edeka NST at the scheduled end of his contract in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company added.

On behalf of the retailer, Legat thanked Kämpgen for his dedicated support during the phase following the retirement of Dieter Stukenbrok and for making the long-term realignment possible.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

