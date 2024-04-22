Aldi Süd Opens Mixed-Use Property Near Karlsruhe

Discounter Aldi Süd has developed a mixed-use property in Waldbronn near Karlsruhe in Germany, which includes both retail and residential space.

Retailers at the new local shopping centre have opened their doors to customers after around two and a half years of construction.

Three retailers have officially opened their stores on the ground floor, spanning a total of 3,000 square metres, the discounter added.

Aldi Süd's outlet spans 1,300 square metres alone, offering a wide range of products with over 90% own brands at affordable prices.

The discounter will operate and rent out the retail space developed by its partner Werner Wohnbau GmbH & Co. KG.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Creating Tangible Added Value'

Christof Hake, managing director of real estate at Aldi Süd stated, "With the local shopping centre and the new flats, we are creating tangible added value for the people in the surrounding area. For us as the developer, today's opening is a milestone. It shows that we are realising challenging construction projects on schedule and in an economically sustainable manner.

"At a time when rising costs are delaying or even cancelling many construction projects, this is anything but a matter of course. The key to our success is the excellent cooperation with our project partner and the town of Waldbronn."

The property also includes around 115 residential apartments, of which around 20% are socially subsidised.

The property is well connected to the Karlsruhe technology region, making it an attractive place to live and a business location for companies, the discounter noted.

Read More: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Aldi Süd