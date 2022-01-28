Subscribe Login
Retail

Edeka Rhein-Ruhr Names Additional Managing Director

Edeka Rhein-Ruhr, the Moers-based cooperative, will be managed by three managing directors in the future.

Effective 1 February 2022, Marco Schäfer will step in as additional managing director of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr alongside Dirk Neuhaus and Peter Wagener.

Schäfer will head the IT division and will strengthen the digitisation and technological advancement of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr and its independent retailers.

Neuhaus commented, "Digitisation is extremely important at Edeka Rhein-Ruhr. We are pleased that Marco Schäfer is strengthening our team. He's what you call a difference player in sport."

Marco Schäfer

Schäfer has broad expertise in IT and technology, which he combines with extensive experience in the field of commercial processes connects.

He has been able to successfully demonstrate this experience in various management positions as well as in the management of large IT projects across the chain's operations, the retailer noted.

Marco Schäfer has served as the head of regional merchandise management systems at the retailer's subsidiary, Edeka Digital GmbH, Mannheim, since 2017.

In 2011, he joined what was then LUNAR GmbH, now Edeka Digital.

He previously worked for the software company SAP.

He holds a degree in physics from the University of Heidelberg and has completed an education programme in general management at the international business school INSEAD Fontainebleau, France.

