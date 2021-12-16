Subscribe Login
Retail

El Corte Inglés Participates In Reforestation In Teruel

Spain's El Corte Inglés has announced that it took part in the reforestation of 14.4 hectares of land in Ejulve, Teruel, that was affected in a forest fire in 2009.

For the reforestation project, native plants and trees of the area have been used.

Reforestation

El Corte Inglés has collaborated with Sylvestris, which is 24% owned by Repsol, in a carbon absorption project.

It is based on a multi-year programme of reforestation and forest management, which values ​​natural resources across regions of Spain.

The company has opted for an absorption project classified in the Spanish Office for Climate Change (OECC) as Type B (actions in forest areas burned to restore the existing forest mass) in the municipality of Ejulve, in Teruel, in an area of ​​Public Utility Mountains (MUP).

The project has contemplated the repopulation of 14.4 hectares, with a final planting density designed for the permanence of 600-625 trees per hectare.

Offset Carbon Emissions

With this action, the company offsets 2,875 tonnes of CO2 emissions obtained with the growth of the forest throughout the useful life of the absorption project, 50 years).

This project involved an investment of more than €85,000.

With this initiative, El Corte Inglés not only compensated its carbon footprint in an amount equivalent to the emissions of its Castellana Center in one year, but it also contributed to regenerating a forest area devastated by a fire and its biodiversity.

All these actions are part of El Corte Inglés's commitment to bond with society and the environment, as well as the spirit of closeness that it maintains with the concerns of citizens.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

