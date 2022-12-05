Eroski Appoints Alberto Cañas As New Franchise Director

Spanish retailer Eroski has appointed Alberto Cañas as its new franchise director, after the passing of his predecessor, Enrique Martinez Sanz.

Cañas joined Eroski’s team in 1997, and has worked within the retailer's social and commercial network departments. Since 2020, he has held the people manager position at Caprabo.

“This position entails a big professional challenge,” Alberto Cañas. “I share Eroski’s principles, because we are a worker and consumer cooperative, with values of our own that make us different. We seek to provide a different franchise model. The commercial advice and support during the year is what our franchisees value the most, and what sets us apart from the rest.”

Eroski Reaches 600 Franchises

Eroski's network reached 600 franchises in Spain this October, with the majority located in Galicia (121), Pais Vasco (108), and Cataluña (104).

Eroski collaborates with the Confederación Española de Asociaciones de Jóvenes Empresarios (CEAJE) – Spanish Confederation Of Associations Of Young Entrepreneurs – to support the franchise model, and develop local economies.

This expansion is part of Eroski’s plan to spread the ‘Contigo’ (With you) commercial model, which commits to local produce, a healthy diet, good prices, social responsibility and sustainability.

According to an Eroski satisfaction survey from March, 97.3% of its franchisees value the company’s franchise model.

“We opened our first franchise 44 years ago," commented Alberto Madariaga, Eroski’s director of supermarkets and processes. "Since then we have strengthened our business and commercial network to attract more franchises.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.