ESD Italia To Open 160 New Stores In 2022

The members of Italy’s largest retail purchasing alliance ESD Italia are planning to invest €600 million in 2022.

These resources will be targeted towards the opening of 160 new outlets and the modernisation of 150 existing stores.

The plans were announced at an event organised in Milan to celebrate the first 20 years of the alliance.

Founded in 2001, ESD Italia consists of several big names in the Italian distribution and retail sector, including Acqua & Sapone, Agorà Network, Aspiag Service, Selex Gruppo Commerciale, and SUN.

The network comprises more than 5,860 stores, across Italy, spanning over 4.7 million square metres of retail space.

In 2021, the aggregate consumer turnover for members of ESD Italia is estimated at €26.9 billion.

Market Share

In June 2021, they accounted for a 23.1% market share, up 1.6% over 2020 with the same number of members.

The data includes all store formats, namely hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores, discount stores and cash-and-carry outlets.

The trend for the first nine months of 2021 shows a 5.9% growth for FMCG compared to +1.3% for the rest of the market. Significantly, 60% of the incremental turnover in the FMCG sector was generated by ESD Italia members.

ESD Italia is a founding member of European Marketing Distribution (EMD), a leading international centre for services to the Brand Industry and Private Label Brands.

Earlier this year, Gruppo Selex emerged the second largest player in the Italian grocery sector, with a 13.7% market share across its portfolio of hypermarkets, supermarkets, superstores and discount stores.

