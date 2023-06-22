Estonia's Bolt, Starship In Food Delivery Robot Deal

Estonian food delivery startup Bolt has signed a partnership with robotics firm Starship Technologies, under which it is aiming to have thousands of robots delivering food across multiple countries, starting from this year.

Starship Technologies has a fleet of more than 2,000 robots in Estonia, the UK and U.S. and has completed five million commercial deliveries.

With this partnership, Starship Technologies will gain access to Bolt's more than 100 million customers in over 45 countries and 500 cities.

Bolt, which also operates ride-hailing services expects delivery using robots to ultimately increase its profitability per delivery.

About Starship Technologies

Former Skype co-founders launched Starship Technologies in 2014 and started testing their self-driving delivery robots in London.

Since then its six-wheel robots have been operational in more than 50 service areas for last-mile delivery of food, groceries, and small packages.

Uber Ends Italy Presence

Last week, Uber, another major player in the food delivery space, announced plans to shut its food delivery business in Italy and exit Israel, where it has not built sufficient market share.

The moves are "in line with our efforts to focus on markets where we have opportunities for sustainable growth", a company spokesperson said.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber will invest only in markets where it can be the largest or second largest player.

