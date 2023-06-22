52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Estonia's Bolt, Starship In Food Delivery Robot Deal

By Reuters
Share this article

Estonian food delivery startup Bolt has signed a partnership with robotics firm Starship Technologies, under which it is aiming to have thousands of robots delivering food across multiple countries, starting from this year.

Starship Technologies has a fleet of more than 2,000 robots in Estonia, the UK and U.S. and has completed five million commercial deliveries.

With this partnership, Starship Technologies will gain access to Bolt's more than 100 million customers in over 45 countries and 500 cities.

Bolt, which also operates ride-hailing services expects delivery using robots to ultimately increase its profitability per delivery.

Read More: Auchan Retail Portugal Offers Product Delivery Via Bolt

ADVERTISEMENT

About Starship Technologies

Former Skype co-founders launched Starship Technologies in 2014 and started testing their self-driving delivery robots in London.

Since then its six-wheel robots have been operational in more than 50 service areas for last-mile delivery of food, groceries, and small packages.

Read More: S Group To Start Robot Deliveries With Starship Technologies

Uber Ends Italy Presence

Last week, Uber, another major player in the food delivery space, announced plans to shut its food delivery business in Italy and exit Israel, where it has not built sufficient market share.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moves are "in line with our efforts to focus on markets where we have opportunities for sustainable growth", a company spokesperson said.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber will invest only in markets where it can be the largest or second largest player.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Groupe Casino To Sell Remainder Of Stake In Assaí
2
Retail

Groupe Casino Agrees Tax Deferment Deal With French Government
3
Retail

'Resilient' Consumers Are Adapting To Change Amid Volatility, Says Accenture
4
Retail

C&C Group Welcomes Five New Members To Wine Buying Team
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com