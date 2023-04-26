Auchan Retail Portugal Offers Product Delivery Via Bolt

Auchan Retail Portugal has partnered with quick commerce operator Bolt on the development of a new delivery platform for consumers in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon.

The Bolt grocery store, integrated in the Bolt Market app, will deliver products from a wide range of segments, including groceries, frozen food, dairy products, baby products, home cleaning and cosmetics, body hygiene and pet products.

To place an order, users just need to access the tab for the grocery segment, select the desired products and they will be delivered to the desired location in the Lisbon area.

As part of the service, Bolt promises to offer deliveries of Auchan products in less than 30 minutes.

'Simple, Practical And Quick'

According to the director of new concepts at Auchan Retail Portugal, Pierre Olivier Delpierre, the partnership is part of the strategy to "widen even more the access to our products, through a platform that delivers them directly at home, whenever necessary, in a simple, practical and quick manner."

In addition to the new Auchan product offering, Bolt Market also offers over 3,000 SKUs from over 500 brands, including Coca-Cola, Sagres, Iglo, Knorr, Trident, Mimosa, and Limiano.

The delivery service is available from 09:00 to 24:00.

Bolt also offers ride hailing, car sharing, electric scooters and food delivery, and recently noted that its expanding range of consumer and transport services qualifies it as Europe's first 'super-app'.

