Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Euro Zone Retail Sales Rise Weaker Than Expected In January

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Euro zone retail sales grew by less than expected in January, Eurostat data showed on Friday, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel and muted spending on food and online, as inflation rose above 5% and curbed consumers' purchasing power.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 7.8% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.3% monthly rise and a 9.1% annual gain.

Elsewhere, British shoppers were hit by the biggest increase in prices charged by major retailers in more than nine years in January, according to a survey that added to signs of accelerating inflation momentum.

Highlights

Sales of food were flat in January compared to December, while automotive fuel sales fell 1.3%, reining in the overall monthly index.

Compared with January 2021, the value of sales of petrol were still 12.7% higher, but online sales were down 6.7% and sales of food, drinks and tobacco were 1.7% lower.

As a proxy for consumer demand, the sales data showed large differences across euro zone countries.

Sales in Slovenia surged 32.3% year-on-year in January, while in Finland they fell 2.4%.

In Belgium, sales were up a miniscule 0.3% year-on-year, while in its neighbour Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, they jumped by 10.3%.

Euro zone inflation rose to a new record high in January, defying expectations for a big drop and adding to already copious doubts that price pressures are as benign and temporary.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Maxima Group Announces Management Reshuffle
2
Retail

Greece To Curb Profiteering As Fuel, Consumer Goods Prices Rise
3
Retail

Costco Beats Estimates As Shoppers Flock Back To Stores
4
Retail

M&S Suspends Shipments To Russia, More Retailers Pledge Support For Ukraine
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com