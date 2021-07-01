ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EuroCommerce Welcomes Proposed Revision Of Product Safety Rules

Published on Jul 1 2021 1:40 PM in Retail tagged: EU / wholesale / EuroCommerce / Product Safety

EuroCommerce Welcomes Proposed Revision Of Product Safety Rules

EuroCommerce, the body which represents the retail and wholesale sector in Europe, has welcomed the proposed revision of the General Product Safety Directive.

The revision seeks to strengthen product safety and consumer credit rules for consumers, as more people have shifted to online shopping.

EuroCommerce director-general, Christian Verschueren, said the move was "long overdue" and added, "Since it was first adopted 20 years ago, the market has changed dramatically, in particular, due to digitalisation.

"This has further been accelerated by COVID-19, and we need rules which can address the many new ways in which products are bought and sold. The influx of products bought online from traders outside the EU which do not meet EU standards is one of these changes which needs effective action."

Coherent Framework

EuroCommerce emphasised that retailers need a coherent framework that ensures a high level of consumer trust that the products they buy are safe.

It should also balance the responsibilities for all market players, depending on their place in the supply chain.

The framework should also provide clear risk assessment rules for effective enforcement and recall of dangerous products, EuroCommerce added.

Advertisement

In addition, it should ensure the creation of a level playing field for all businesses selling to EU consumers and use digital technology to its full potential to alert the public about risks.

EuroCommerce also pointed out that in 2020, some 50% (1126) of alerts for dangerous goods concerned imports originating from China and Hong Kong.

Verschueren stated, "The bottom line is that unsafe products should not be on the EU market. If they are found, retailers and wholesalers actively cooperate with authorities to inform manufacturers or importers, and consumers. We, therefore, welcome the proposed action to further increase the efficiency of recalls."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU agrees Three-Month Ceasefire With UK In 'Sausage War'

EU agrees Three-Month Ceasefire With UK In 'Sausage War'
EU Annual Inflation Rate Up In May: Eurostat

EU Annual Inflation Rate Up In May: Eurostat
International Trade Crucial For Recovery In EU Spirits Sector: Report

International Trade Crucial For Recovery In EU Spirits Sector: Report
EU Countries Approve Overhaul Of Farming Subsidies

EU Countries Approve Overhaul Of Farming Subsidies
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Squeeze Any Citrus Fruit With Zummo's Z40 Adapt Custom Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Squeeze Any Citrus Fruit With Zummo's Z40 Adapt Custom
German Retail Sales Rebound In May Thu, 1 Jul 2021

German Retail Sales Rebound In May
Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year
Delhaize And Foodmaker Announce Partnership Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Delhaize And Foodmaker Announce Partnership
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN