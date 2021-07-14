Finland's Kesko Group Sees Sales Up By Double Digits In June

Published on Jul 14 2021 10:29 AM in Retail tagged: Kesko / finland / Kespro / World News

Finnish retailer Kesko Group has posted a 10.4% like-for-like sales increase in June 2020, with its grocery trade seeing a 4.4% increase.

Kesko Group sales for the month stood at €1.07 billion, the group said.

Grocery sales at the business stood at €533.7 million for the month, with its foodservice and wholesale arm seeing a 22.5% increase year-on-year, boosted by the reopening of hospitality.

Sales in Kesko's construction and building services trade stood at €442.6 million, a 15.3% increase in local currencies; in Finland, sales rose by 9.0%, while abroad, they were up 24.9%.

Car sales also saw a boost, the group said, rising by 27.9% to €99.2 million.

Sales Strengthen At Kesko

“Kesko's sales increased by a comparable 10.4% in June," commented Kesko president and CEO Mikko Helander.

"Sales in the grocery trade increased by 4.4%, especially Kespro's sales strengthened. In the construction and building services trade, sales increased by a comparable 15.3%, with continued growth in all operating countries. In the car trade, sales growth, 27.9%, continued to be strong, ”

Advertisement

In the six month period from January to June, total group sales were up 9.2% compared to last year, with grocery trade up 2.9%, construction and building services rising 13.4%, and car trade up 32.5%.

In its full year 2020, Kesko reported a 3.6% like-for-like sales increase, despite challenges in its foodservice business.

The group has seen strong sales across its private label division in the past year, boosted by the pandemic, as it explained to ESM recently.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.