Retailers from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Central and Eastern Europe have been named amongst the winners in the 2024 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
A total of 68 product innovations were whittled down to a total of 21 winners – across 17 core categories as well as four ‘Best of the Best’ categories. This year’s winners included Aldi, Lidl, Billa CEE, Marks & Spencer, Colruyt, Coop Norge, Crai Secom, REMA 1000, Müller, Lekkerland, Kesko and Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi.
Italian retailer Crai Secom took home more awards (4) than any other, coming out on top in Confectionery, Meal Accompaniments and Meat & Seafood, as well as winning the Taste Excellence Award for its Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico anchovies. Denmark’s REMA 1000 won two awards, while Aldi Nord Germany also scooped two awards.
The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The Awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.
The judging process for the Awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – Taste, Innovation and Presentation, as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.
The ESM team expresses its sincere gratitude to this year's judging panel for their valuable contribution, as well as the staff of the Thomas Prior Hall in Ballsbridge for hosting this year's judges' meeting.
EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2024 – THE WINNERS
AMBIENT GROCERY
Winner
Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour
Retailer: Lidl France
Manufacturer: GlobeXplore
This innovative product from Lidl France, winner of the Ambient Grocery award, combines the flavours of white balsamic condiment and truffle. The thin-skinned pearls, made from alginate and calcium chloride burst with flavour, enhancing dishes like foie gras, salads, and fish. The judges said that this product demonstrated ‘real innovation’, with a ‘surprising’ and ‘delicious’ product proposition. It helps to ‘premiumise’ at-home dining, while the use of alginate, generated from seaweed, was a ‘novel concept’. As one judge put it, this deserves a ‘star prize’.
Finalists
Product: ALDI I Colori del Sapore Fine Tomato Pulp
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Feger
Product: Carciofini Ripieni di Tonno
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Salling Kalamata Olive & Feta
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Intercomm
BEVERAGES (ALCOHOLIC)
Winner
Product: REMA 1000 Luxury Mulled Red Wine
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Smage-Compagniet
REMA 1000's Luxury Mulled Red Wine, winner of the Beverages (Alcoholic) category, includes cherries, oranges, blackcurrants, blackberries, and Christmas spices, with a hint of Jamaican rum. The retailer describes it as being part of ‘a cherished tradition for a Danish Christmas’. The judges praised the ‘distinctive’ and ‘innovative’ taste profile of this product, with one describing it as ‘Christmas in a glass’.
Finalists
Product: Blue Soul Gin
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH
Product: Enseña Vermut Selección
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Destilerías Vidal S.L.
Product: Zarewitsch Vodka Lemon
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH
BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
Winner
Product: Ørskov Pure Ingrid Marie Apple Juice
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Ørskov Foods A/S
Ørskov Pure Apple Juice from REMA 1000 is a range of pure apple juices made from apples that would otherwise be discarded. The selection of apples varies depending on the season, with the Ingrid Marie variety currently being highlighted. The retailer describes the product, winner of the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) category, as having a "fresh and robust flavour." The judges loved the ‘sustainability aspect’ of this product, as well as the seasonal concept, also noting its ‘sweet taste’ and ‘authentic flavour’. The fact it was packed in a glass bottle added extra ‘authenticity’, they added.
Finalists
Product: Conad Verso Natura Bevanda Polposa
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Fruttagel
Product: Le Bevande Tipiche Italiane
(Italian Drinks Selection)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH
BREAKFAST PRODUCTS
Winner
Product: Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Andros Austria GmbH
Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange, winner of the Breakfast Products category, features a distinctive sweet-tart flavour. It is crafted from high-quality Seville oranges without any artificial additives or preservatives. Each jar contains 75g of fruit per 100g. The judges praised the ‘stylish design and photography’ used on the packaging, and well as the ‘effective use of storytelling’ to enhance the provenance of the product. They also praised the ‘delicious, tangy flavour’ and high fruit content.
Finalists
Product: Composte di Frutta
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: Lidl Sweden Lingonberry Jam/Lingonsylt
Retailer: Lidl Sweden
Manufacturer: Danica Foods
Product: Salling Granola w/Low Sugar
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Funkisfood
CONFECTIONERY
Winner
Product: Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria, developed by Crai Secom in association with Michelin-starred chef Gian Piero Vivalda, is described as an ‘artisanal delight’. Crafted with butter and live sourdough, it features candied orange peel and sultanas soaked in Moscato d’Asti, and it is packaged in an elegant tin box. The judges hailed the ‘limited edition’ nature of this product, as well as the fact that the retailer teamed up with a noted chef as part of its development. The ‘beautiful’ packaging and ‘amazing’ flavour makes this a ‘star product’.
Finalists
Product: Organic Wholewheat Buckwheat Biscuits
Retailer: Naturitas
Manufacturer: BioDelícies, S.L.
Product: Biscotto Biscuits
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Griesson – De Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG
Product: I Love Eco 72% Organic Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: The Belgian Chocolate Group NV
CONVENIENCE FOODS/FOOD TO GO
Winner
Product: Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Matpartner AS
Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup, recipient of the Convenience Foods/Food To Go category award, offers a convenient meal solution. Designed for easy heating, it delivers a hearty, organic flavour, catering to families in search of a convenient and satisfying dining option. The judges described this product as ‘delicious’, with a ‘great texture’, while the pouch packaging is ‘innovative’ and ‘different’ to other products in its category. ‘An excellent soup!’ as one judge put it.
Finalists
Product: Conad Profumo di Forno
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: La Pizza +1 S.p.A.
Product: REWE to go Rainbow Bowl
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.
Product: Salling Princip Cappellacci
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Bertagni
DAIRY PRODUCTS
Winner
Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Tange Lake Cheese
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Mammen Mejeri
Lidl Denmark’s En bid af Danmark Tange Lake Cheese, winner in the Dairy Products category, was created in collaboration with Mammen Mejeri, a company with a long-standing tradition in Danish dairy craftsmanship since 1911. The retailer describes its flavour as rich, achieving a harmonious balance between sweetness, umami, and intense strength. The judges described it as the ‘best tasting cheese’ in a ‘competitive’ category, which conveys ‘Danish heritage’ and a ‘premium’ positioning.
Finalists
Product: Deleitum Natural Yoghurt
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Lacteos Goshua S.L.U.
Product: High-Protein Drinking Yoghurt
Retailer: Aldi Portugal
Manufacturer: The Band Consultants Sl.
Product: Tiramisu Fresco Bio
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
FREE-FROM FOODS
Winner
Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Harinas de Castilla La Mancha, S.L.
Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows from Desarrollo de Marcas, winner of the Free-From Foods category, offer a nutritious breakfast option tailored for children with dietary intolerances. Crafted from rice and corn flour with a hazelnut-cocoa filling, they are fortified with eight essential vitamins and iron. The judges described this as a ‘really good product’, with a ‘tempting’ taste profile and ‘appealing’ texture. It was described as a ‘great alternative’ for those with dietary sensitivities.
Finalists
Product: Coop Berries Muesli, Gluten-Free
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Crispy Food A/S
Product: Rimi Lactose-Free Quark Bar (Vanilla)
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Saaremaa DeliFood OÜ
Product: UHT Oat Drink Pingo Doce
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce
FROZEN FOOD
Winner
Product: Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Balbiino
Lidl Finland’s Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry, winner in the Frozen Food category, presents a distinctive combination of mango, raspberry, and blackberry flavours, containing 40% real berries and fruit. This vegan option, with no fat content, proudly bears the Finnish Heart Label, recognising its heart-healthy qualities. The judges praised the ‘high fruit content’ of this ice cream, as well as the ‘great’ and refreshing’ taste. ‘A real added-value product’, is how one judge described it.
Finalists
Product: DV Fruitijs
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: VDB Frozen Food Production BVBA
Product: Coop Hash Brown Fries
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Schne-frost
Product: I Gelati e Sorbetti su Stecco
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
MEAL ACCOMPANIMENTS
Winner
Product: Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
The Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato from Crai Secom, honored in the Meal Accompaniments category, is a classic Carnaroli rice, renowned for its superfine quality and status as one of the finest varieties of Japonica rice. Harvested at optimal ripeness, it undergoes a traditional 12-month stone refinement process, enhancing its culinary characteristics. The judges noted the ‘fabulous packaging’ of this product a tin case, which featured the ‘story behind the product’. The product itself stood out for its ‘authentic’ texture and flavours.”.
Finalists
Product: Änglamark Pasta Margheritine Lisce Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Di Martino DE GmbH
Product: Billa Alimentare Pasta (Tagliatelle with Funghi Porcini)
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl
Product: I Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco D’Alba (Tajarin with White Truffle of Alba)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
MEAT AND SEAFOOD
Winner
Product:Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated In Vermouth Vinegar)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Crai Secom’s Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth anchovies, winner in the Meat & Seafood category, are prized for their meaty, flavourful flesh. They are marinated in extra-virgin olive oil and lemon with vermouth vinegar. The judges praised the ‘fabulous taste’ and ‘stylish packaging’ of this product, which boasts ‘exceptional’ quality and a lovely ‘texture’. They also noted that the packaging ‘tells a story’, reinforcing its ‘premium’ positioning.
Finalists
Product: Billa Premium Prosciutto Cotto
with Truffles
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.
Product: Inishella Rib-Eye Steak
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kepak Cork
Product: REMA 1000 Danish Salmon Fillets
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Scanfish
NON-FOOD (HOUSEHOLD)
Winner
Product: Boni ECO Allesreiniger – All-Purpose Cleaner with 2 x Refill Solution
Retailer: Colruyt
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic A/S
The Boni ECO All-Purpose Cleaner from Colruyt, produced by Nopa Nordic, offers a refill solution for cost savings and environmental benefits. It contains natural ingredients and a green-tea and bergamot fragrance, earning it the top prize in the Non-Food (Household) category. Both the 100% recycled bottle and refill are adorned with the EU Ecolabel. The judges said that the refill concept was ‘particularly innovative’ and ‘sustainable’, with an ‘attractive’ fragrance and effective performance.
Finalists
Product: Werckmann Reusable Cable Ties
Retailer: Action
Manufacturer: Action
Product: Grøn Balance Miljø White Wash With New Freshness Technology
Retailer: Dagrofa
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Product: ICA Skona Laundry Detergent Series
Retailer: ICA
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
NON-FOOD (PERSONAL CARE)
Winner
Product: echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Age Straffende Tagescreme
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH
echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Ageing Firming Day Cream from Müller, winner in the Non-Food (Personal Care) category, tightens and protects the skin using bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, and grape seed oil. Its plant-based ingredients, such as olive oil, provide softness, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture, reducing fine lines. The judges hailed the ‘beautiful’ and ‘premium’ packaging of this product – particularly the wooden lid – while the texture of the cream itself was ‘so smooth’ and ‘absorbs well’.
Finalists
Product: Pisara Luonnon Organic Personal-Care Series
Retailer: Tokmanni
Manufacturer: Allison
Product: Be Beauty Moisturising Foot Mask
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce
Product: Natürlich ECO Kosmetiktücher
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: WEPA Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
SNACKING PRODUCTS
Winner
Product: Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Märsch Importhandels GmbH
Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted from Aldi Nord, winner in the Snacking Products category, consists of blanched hazelnuts, cashews, almonds, and pecans, providing a wholesome and nutrient-dense snack option. These nuts are gently dry-roasted to enhance their natural flavours without the addition of fats or salts. The judges praised the ‘delicious taste’ and ‘great flavour profile’ of this ‘innovative’ nut mix, while the resealable aspect of the packaging and Nutri Score rating of ‘A’ were also noted.
Finalists
Product: Billa Premium Antipasto Misto
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Parma Food
Product: Rainbow Hickory Nut Mix
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: V. Besana
Product: Verso Natura Castagne Morbide Cotte al Vapore (Soft-Steamed Chestnuts)
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Domenico de Lucia S.p.A.
SAUCES AND CONDIMENTS
Winner
Product: Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté – ALDI Regione che Vai
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Frantoio Venturino
Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté, which forms part of Aldi Italia’s Regione che Vai range, boasts an intense olive fragrance and the characteristic bittersweet taste of the Taggiasca olive plant variety. Ideal for bruschettas, dressings and sandwiches.
The judges praised the ‘provenance’ of this product, as well as its ‘delicious’ taste and texture, with its ‘authentic, natural’ flavour shining through.
Finalists
Product: Uzman Kasap Meat Sauces
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Gusto Gida Paz.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş.
Product: Olio Extra Vergine D’oliva Valli Trapanesi Dop (Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Valli Trapanesi DOP)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Salsa Di Soia Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Morita – B&G Srl
TEA, COFFEE AND HOT DRINKS
Winner
Product: M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters
Retailer: Marks & Spencer
Manufacturer: Rombouts Coffee
M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters, created for Marks & Spencer by Rombouts Coffee, provide a sustainable and convenient option for enjoying filter coffee. Each cup contains two layers of filter paper with between 6.2 and 7 grams of ground roasted coffee at the base. Crafted from sugar cane residual fibres, these filters prioritise eco-friendliness and are TÜV Austria-certified as 100% home compostable. The judges praised this product as being ‘very innovative’ and a ‘great idea’ for consumers on the move.
Finalists
Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Coffee Beans – Espresso
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Hedekaffe ApS
Product: Il Caffe In Grani 100% Robusta Monorigine India
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Product: REMA 1000 Café Crema
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmarks
Manufacturer: BKI Foods
VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN
Winner
Product: Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Vidal
Aldi’s Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums feature vegan marshmallows and fruit gums, targeting the rising demand for vegan-friendly confectionery. The resealable packaging enhances convenience and freshness at an affordable price of €1.29. The judges said that these products were a ‘fantastic’ vegan alternative, with the marshmallows being ‘particularly tasty’. There’s ‘no compromise on taste’, one judge noted, with the resealable packaging also a highlight.
Finalists
Product: Plantekøkkenet Cocoa Soy Drink
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Geia Food
Product: REWE Bio Brat- und Grilltaler Natur
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH
Product: Sportyfeel Vegan Deluxe Protein Bar
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Sternlife
INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour
Retailer: Lidl France
Manufacturer: GlobeXplore
Category: Ambient Grocery
This new product from Lidl France, which blends white balsamic condiment with truffle was a hit with the judges, with several noting that they hadn’t seen a product like this available in grocery retail before – particularly in the discount channel – adding that it provides a touch of luxury to meals prepared at home. Congratulations to Lidl France for receiving the Innovative Product Of The Year award!
PACKAGING EXCELLENCE AWARD
Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH
Category: Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
Take Off Creatures Space Cat, from Lekkerland, is an energy drink featuring berry and marshmallow flavours. Aimed at ‘gamers, cosplayers, and influencers,’ it features an augmented-reality app, for an interactive experience. The judges said that the ‘eye-catching’ design is ‘instantly Instagrammable’, while the interactive elements add an ‘extra dimension’ to what is already a creative product. Congratulations to Lekkerland!
TASTE EXCELLENCE AWARD
Product: Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated In Vermouth Vinegar)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Category: Meat & Seafood
The Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth anchovies are renowned for their succulent, flavourful flesh, presenting a sophisticated, spicy taste profile with a pinkish hue. Judges commended the product for its "fabulous taste”, praising its "exceptional" quality and pleasing "texture." They observed that the packaging effectively conveys a narrative, enhancing its "premium" positioning. Congratulations to Crai Secom!
SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Product: Pirkka Finnish Kaffe Growing Soil
Retailer: Kesko Finland
Manufacturer: Berner Oy
Category: Non-Food (Household)
Every year, millions of cups of coffee are consumed at Kesko's service stations, resulting in a significant accumulation of coffee grounds. To address this, in spring 2023, Kesko's Pirkka brand introduced a new growing soil SKU made from recycled coffee grounds collected from the retailer’s outlets. Each five-litre bag of contains grounds from the equivalent of 70 cups of coffee sold. The judges said that this product was ‘innovative’ and promoted a ‘circular economy’, making it ‘very sustainable’. Congratulations to Kesko for taking home the Sustainable Product of the Year Award!
