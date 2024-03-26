Retailers from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Central and Eastern Europe have been named amongst the winners in the 2024 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

A total of 68 product innovations were whittled down to a total of 21 winners – across 17 core categories as well as four ‘Best of the Best’ categories. This year’s winners included Aldi, Lidl, Billa CEE, Marks & Spencer, Colruyt, Coop Norge, Crai Secom, REMA 1000, Müller, Lekkerland, Kesko and Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi.

Italian retailer Crai Secom took home more awards (4) than any other, coming out on top in Confectionery, Meal Accompaniments and Meat & Seafood, as well as winning the Taste Excellence Award for its Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico anchovies. Denmark’s REMA 1000 won two awards, while Aldi Nord Germany also scooped two awards.

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The Awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.

The judging process for the Awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – Taste, Innovation and Presentation, as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.

The ESM team expresses its sincere gratitude to this year's judging panel for their valuable contribution, as well as the staff of the Thomas Prior Hall in Ballsbridge for hosting this year's judges' meeting.

All winners will be showcased in the latest edition of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to www.privatelabelawards.com.

EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2024 – THE WINNERS

AMBIENT GROCERY

Winner

Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour

Retailer: Lidl France

Manufacturer: GlobeXplore

This innovative product from Lidl France, winner of the Ambient Grocery award, combines the flavours of white balsamic condiment and truffle. The thin-skinned pearls, made from alginate and calcium chloride burst with flavour, enhancing dishes like foie gras, salads, and fish. The judges said that this product demonstrated ‘real innovation’, with a ‘surprising’ and ‘delicious’ product proposition. It helps to ‘premiumise’ at-home dining, while the use of alginate, generated from seaweed, was a ‘novel concept’. As one judge put it, this deserves a ‘star prize’.

Finalists

Product: ALDI I Colori del Sapore Fine Tomato Pulp

Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)

Manufacturer: Feger

Product: Carciofini Ripieni di Tonno

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Salling Kalamata Olive & Feta

Retailer: Bilka & Føtex

Manufacturer: Intercomm

BEVERAGES (ALCOHOLIC)

Winner

Product: REMA 1000 Luxury Mulled Red Wine

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Smage-Compagniet

REMA 1000's Luxury Mulled Red Wine, winner of the Beverages (Alcoholic) category, includes cherries, oranges, blackcurrants, blackberries, and Christmas spices, with a hint of Jamaican rum. The retailer describes it as being part of ‘a cherished tradition for a Danish Christmas’. The judges praised the ‘distinctive’ and ‘innovative’ taste profile of this product, with one describing it as ‘Christmas in a glass’.

Finalists

Product: Blue Soul Gin

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Product: Enseña Vermut Selección

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Destilerías Vidal S.L.

Product: Zarewitsch Vodka Lemon

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

Winner

Product: Ørskov Pure Ingrid Marie Apple Juice

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Ørskov Foods A/S

Ørskov Pure Apple Juice from REMA 1000 is a range of pure apple juices made from apples that would otherwise be discarded. The selection of apples varies depending on the season, with the Ingrid Marie variety currently being highlighted. The retailer describes the product, winner of the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) category, as having a "fresh and robust flavour." The judges loved the ‘sustainability aspect’ of this product, as well as the seasonal concept, also noting its ‘sweet taste’ and ‘authentic flavour’. The fact it was packed in a glass bottle added extra ‘authenticity’, they added.

Finalists

Product: Conad Verso Natura Bevanda Polposa

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Fruttagel

Product: Le Bevande Tipiche Italiane

(Italian Drinks Selection)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

BREAKFAST PRODUCTS

Winner

Product: Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Andros Austria GmbH

Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange, winner of the Breakfast Products category, features a distinctive sweet-tart flavour. It is crafted from high-quality Seville oranges without any artificial additives or preservatives. Each jar contains 75g of fruit per 100g. The judges praised the ‘stylish design and photography’ used on the packaging, and well as the ‘effective use of storytelling’ to enhance the provenance of the product. They also praised the ‘delicious, tangy flavour’ and high fruit content.

Finalists

Product: Composte di Frutta

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Lidl Sweden Lingonberry Jam/Lingonsylt

Retailer: Lidl Sweden

Manufacturer: Danica Foods

Product: Salling Granola w/Low Sugar

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Funkisfood

CONFECTIONERY

Winner

Product: Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria, developed by Crai Secom in association with Michelin-starred chef Gian Piero Vivalda, is described as an ‘artisanal delight’. Crafted with butter and live sourdough, it features candied orange peel and sultanas soaked in Moscato d’Asti, and it is packaged in an elegant tin box. The judges hailed the ‘limited edition’ nature of this product, as well as the fact that the retailer teamed up with a noted chef as part of its development. The ‘beautiful’ packaging and ‘amazing’ flavour makes this a ‘star product’.

Finalists

Product: Organic Wholewheat Buckwheat Biscuits

Retailer: Naturitas

Manufacturer: BioDelícies, S.L.

Product: Biscotto Biscuits

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Griesson – De Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG

Product: I Love Eco 72% Organic Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: The Belgian Chocolate Group NV

CONVENIENCE FOODS/FOOD TO GO

Winner

Product: Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup

Retailer: Coop Norge

Manufacturer: Matpartner AS

Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup, recipient of the Convenience Foods/Food To Go category award, offers a convenient meal solution. Designed for easy heating, it delivers a hearty, organic flavour, catering to families in search of a convenient and satisfying dining option. The judges described this product as ‘delicious’, with a ‘great texture’, while the pouch packaging is ‘innovative’ and ‘different’ to other products in its category. ‘An excellent soup!’ as one judge put it.

Finalists

Product: Conad Profumo di Forno

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: La Pizza +1 S.p.A.

Product: REWE to go Rainbow Bowl

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.

Product: Salling Princip Cappellacci

Retailer: Bilka & Føtex

Manufacturer: Bertagni

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Winner

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Tange Lake Cheese

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Mammen Mejeri

Lidl Denmark’s En bid af Danmark Tange Lake Cheese, winner in the Dairy Products category, was created in collaboration with Mammen Mejeri, a company with a long-standing tradition in Danish dairy craftsmanship since 1911. The retailer describes its flavour as rich, achieving a harmonious balance between sweetness, umami, and intense strength. The judges described it as the ‘best tasting cheese’ in a ‘competitive’ category, which conveys ‘Danish heritage’ and a ‘premium’ positioning.

Finalists

Product: Deleitum Natural Yoghurt

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Lacteos Goshua S.L.U.

Product: High-Protein Drinking Yoghurt

Retailer: Aldi Portugal

Manufacturer: The Band Consultants Sl.

Product: Tiramisu Fresco Bio

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

FREE-FROM FOODS

Winner

Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Harinas de Castilla La Mancha, S.L.

Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows from Desarrollo de Marcas, winner of the Free-From Foods category, offer a nutritious breakfast option tailored for children with dietary intolerances. Crafted from rice and corn flour with a hazelnut-cocoa filling, they are fortified with eight essential vitamins and iron. The judges described this as a ‘really good product’, with a ‘tempting’ taste profile and ‘appealing’ texture. It was described as a ‘great alternative’ for those with dietary sensitivities.

Finalists

Product: Coop Berries Muesli, Gluten-Free

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Crispy Food A/S

Product: Rimi Lactose-Free Quark Bar (Vanilla)

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: Saaremaa DeliFood OÜ

Product: UHT Oat Drink Pingo Doce

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

FROZEN FOOD

Winner

Product: Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: Balbiino

Lidl Finland’s Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry, winner in the Frozen Food category, presents a distinctive combination of mango, raspberry, and blackberry flavours, containing 40% real berries and fruit. This vegan option, with no fat content, proudly bears the Finnish Heart Label, recognising its heart-healthy qualities. The judges praised the ‘high fruit ­­content’ of this ice cream, as well as the ‘great’ and refreshing’ taste. ‘A real added-value product’, is how one judge described it.

Finalists

Product: DV Fruitijs

Retailer: Aldi Netherlands

Manufacturer: VDB Frozen Food Production BVBA

Product: Coop Hash Brown Fries

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Schne-frost

Product: I Gelati e Sorbetti su Stecco

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

MEAL ACCOMPANIMENTS

Winner

Product: Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

The Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato from Crai Secom, honored in the Meal Accompaniments category, is a classic Carnaroli rice, renowned for its superfine quality and status as one of the finest varieties of Japonica rice. Harvested at optimal ripeness, it undergoes a traditional 12-month stone refinement process, enhancing its culinary characteristics. The judges noted the ‘fabulous packaging’ of this product a tin case, which featured the ‘story behind the product’. The product itself stood out for its ‘authentic’ texture and flavours.”.

Finalists

Product: Änglamark Pasta Margheritine Lisce Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Di Martino DE GmbH

Product: Billa Alimentare Pasta (Tagliatelle with Funghi Porcini)

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl

Product: I Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco D’Alba (Tajarin with White Truffle of Alba)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

MEAT AND SEAFOOD

Winner

Product:Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated In Vermouth Vinegar)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Crai Secom’s Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth anchovies, winner in the Meat & Seafood category, are prized for their meaty, flavourful flesh. They are marinated in extra-virgin olive oil and lemon with vermouth vinegar. The judges praised the ‘fabulous taste’ and ‘stylish packaging’ of this product, which boasts ‘exceptional’ quality and a lovely ‘texture’. They also noted that the packaging ‘tells a story’, reinforcing its ‘premium’ positioning.

Finalists

Product: Billa Premium Prosciutto Cotto

with Truffles

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.

Product: Inishella Rib-Eye Steak

Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland

Manufacturer: Kepak Cork

Product: REMA 1000 Danish Salmon Fillets

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Scanfish

NON-FOOD (HOUSEHOLD)

Winner

Product: Boni ECO Allesreiniger – All-Purpose Cleaner with 2 x Refill Solution

Retailer: Colruyt

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic A/S

The Boni ECO All-Purpose Cleaner from Colruyt, produced by Nopa Nordic, offers a refill solution for cost savings and environmental benefits. It contains natural ingredients and a green-tea and bergamot fragrance, earning it the top prize in the Non-Food (Household) category. Both the 100% recycled bottle and refill are adorned with the EU Ecolabel. The judges said that the refill concept was ‘particularly innovative’ and ‘sustainable’, with an ‘attractive’ fragrance and effective performance.

Finalists

Product: Werckmann Reusable Cable Ties

Retailer: Action

Manufacturer: Action

Product: Grøn Balance Miljø White Wash With New Freshness Technology

Retailer: Dagrofa

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: ICA Skona Laundry Detergent Series

Retailer: ICA

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

NON-FOOD (PERSONAL CARE)

Winner

Product: echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Age Straffende Tagescreme

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Ageing Firming Day Cream from Müller, winner in the Non-Food (Personal Care) category, tightens and protects the skin using bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, and grape seed oil. Its plant-based ingredients, such as olive oil, provide softness, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture, reducing fine lines. The judges hailed the ‘beautiful’ and ‘premium’ packaging of this product – particularly the wooden lid – while the texture of the cream itself was ‘so smooth’ and ‘absorbs well’.

Finalists

Product: Pisara Luonnon Organic Personal-Care Series

Retailer: Tokmanni

Manufacturer: Allison

Product: Be Beauty Moisturising Foot Mask

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

Product: Natürlich ECO Kosmetiktücher

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: WEPA Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

SNACKING PRODUCTS

Winner

Product: Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Märsch Importhandels GmbH

Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted from Aldi Nord, winner in the Snacking Products category, consists of blanched hazelnuts, cashews, almonds, and pecans, providing a wholesome and nutrient-dense snack option. These nuts are gently dry-roasted to enhance their natural flavours without the addition of fats or salts. The judges praised the ‘delicious taste’ and ‘great flavour profile’ of this ‘innovative’ nut mix, while the resealable aspect of the packaging and Nutri Score rating of ‘A’ were also noted.

Finalists

Product: Billa Premium Antipasto Misto

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Parma Food

Product: Rainbow Hickory Nut Mix

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: V. Besana

Product: Verso Natura Castagne Morbide Cotte al Vapore (Soft-Steamed Chestnuts)

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Domenico de Lucia S.p.A.

SAUCES AND CONDIMENTS

Winner

Product: Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté – ALDI Regione che Vai

Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)

Manufacturer: Frantoio Venturino

Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté, which forms part of Aldi Italia’s Regione che Vai range, boasts an intense olive fragrance and the characteristic bittersweet taste of the Taggiasca olive plant variety. Ideal for bruschettas, dressings and sandwiches.

The judges praised the ‘provenance’ of this product, as well as its ‘delicious’ taste and texture, with its ‘authentic, natural’ flavour shining through.

Finalists

Product: Uzman Kasap Meat Sauces

Retailer: Migros Ticaret

Manufacturer: Gusto Gida Paz.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş.

Product: Olio Extra Vergine D’oliva Valli Trapanesi Dop (Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Valli Trapanesi DOP)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Salsa Di Soia Sapori & Idee

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Morita – B&G Srl

TEA, COFFEE AND HOT DRINKS

Winner

Product: M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters

Retailer: Marks & Spencer

Manufacturer: Rombouts Coffee

M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters, created for Marks & Spencer by Rombouts Coffee, provide a sustainable and convenient option for enjoying filter coffee. Each cup contains two layers of filter paper with between 6.2 and 7 grams of ground roasted coffee at the base. Crafted from sugar cane residual fibres, these filters prioritise eco-friendliness and are TÜV Austria-certified as 100% home compostable. The judges praised this product as being ‘very innovative’ and a ‘great idea’ for consumers on the move.

Finalists

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Coffee Beans – Espresso

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Hedekaffe ApS

Product: Il Caffe In Grani 100% Robusta Monorigine India

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: REMA 1000 Café Crema

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmarks

Manufacturer: BKI Foods

VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN

Winner

Product: Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Vidal

Aldi’s Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums feature vegan marshmallows and fruit gums, targeting the rising demand for vegan-friendly confectionery. The resealable packaging enhances convenience and freshness at an affordable price of €1.29. The judges said that these products were a ‘fantastic’ vegan alternative, with the marshmallows being ‘particularly tasty’. There’s ‘no compromise on taste’, one judge noted, with the resealable packaging also a highlight.

Finalists

Product: Plantekøkkenet Cocoa Soy Drink

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Geia Food

Product: REWE Bio Brat- und Grilltaler Natur

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Product: Sportyfeel Vegan Deluxe Protein Bar

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: Sternlife

INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour

Retailer: Lidl France

Manufacturer: GlobeXplore

Category: Ambient Grocery

This new product from Lidl France, which blends white balsamic condiment with truffle was a hit with the judges, with several noting that they hadn’t seen a product like this available in grocery retail before – particularly in the discount channel – adding that it provides a touch of luxury to meals prepared at home. Congratulations to Lidl France for receiving the Innovative Product Of The Year award!

PACKAGING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Category: Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Take Off Creatures Space Cat, from Lekkerland, is an energy drink featuring berry and marshmallow flavours. Aimed at ‘gamers, cosplayers, and influencers,’ it features an augmented-reality app, for an interactive experience. The judges said that the ‘eye-catching’ design is ‘instantly Instagrammable’, while the interactive elements add an ‘extra dimension’ to what is already a creative product. Congratulations to Lekkerland!

TASTE EXCELLENCE AWARD

Product: Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated In Vermouth Vinegar)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Category: Meat & Seafood

The Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth anchovies are renowned for their succulent, flavourful flesh, presenting a sophisticated, spicy taste profile with a pinkish hue. Judges commended the product for its "fabulous taste”, praising its "exceptional" quality and pleasing "texture." They observed that the packaging effectively conveys a narrative, enhancing its "premium" positioning. Congratulations to Crai Secom!

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Product: Pirkka Finnish Kaffe Growing Soil

Retailer: Kesko Finland

Manufacturer: Berner Oy

Category: Non-Food (Household)

Every year, millions of cups of coffee are consumed at Kesko's service stations, resulting in a significant accumulation of coffee grounds. To address this, in spring 2023, Kesko's Pirkka brand introduced a new growing soil SKU made from recycled coffee grounds collected from the retailer’s outlets. Each five-litre bag of contains grounds from the equivalent of 70 cups of coffee sold. The judges said that this product was ‘innovative’ and promoted a ‘circular economy’, making it ‘very sustainable’. Congratulations to Kesko for taking home the Sustainable Product of the Year Award!

