Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Finnish Consumer Confidence Recovers In February

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Consumer confidence in Finland recovered in February after dipping in the December-January period due to the pandemic and associated restrictions, according to Kaupan Liitto (the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions).

Economist at the confederation, Bate Ismail, noted that Russia's attack on Ukraine could weigh on consumer confidence again.

Ismail explained, ”The weak interest rate situation and tightening restrictions clearly lowered consumer expectations in December-January, but confidence recovered in February.

“A recovering society should boost confidence to a good level during the spring, but on the other hand, Russia's invasion of Ukraine may push the indicator down.”

In February, the consumer confidence indicator was 0.5, compared with -1.7 in January and -3.5 in December.

The data is based on Statistics Finland's consumer confidence survey, which included approximately 1,000 respondents living in Finland between 1 and 16 February.

Highlights Of The Survey

The survey showed that consumers' expectations for their own economy in a year's time were very bright in February.

Consumers also indicated a positive perception of the current state of their personal finances and expressed the intention to spend on consumer durables.

"The renovation boom looks set to end this year as consumers are offered new items to spend on. Intentions to holiday abroad have clearly increased," Ismail said.

In February, expectations for the Finnish economy were at an average level, remaining more or less unchanged compared with January.

Compared to February of last year, respondents’ assessment of the current state of their own economy improved markedly, while the other components remained unchanged or deteriorated slightly.

Read More: Rising Prices To Drive Finnish Retail Sales Growth: Kaupan Liitto

Data also showed significant improvement in consumers' expectations about the general unemployment situation in Finland in February.

However, at the same time, the threat of unemployment or lay-offs as perceived by employed persons, including wage earners and entrepreneurs, increased slightly, data showed.

In February, consumers' estimates and expectations of inflation rose increasingly above their long-term averages.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to  ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Fix Price Reports Revenue Growth Of 21.3% In FY 2021
2
Retail

McColl's Issues Profit Warning Amid Funding Quest
3
Retail

AB Foods Sees First Half 'Strongly Ahead' On Improved Primark
4
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Announce Nomination To Supervisory Board
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com