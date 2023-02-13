Free Tickets To Shoptalk Europe For Retailers And Brand Owners

Shoptalk Europe will take place at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from 9 to 11 May 2023.

Shoptalk Europe is offering a simple way to get involved by offering retailers and brands the opportunity to participate in its Hosted Meetings Programme, which offers tangible and trackable meetings that no one else can deliver.

Free Shoptalk Europe Ticket

Retailers and brands can sign up to take part in the Hosted Meetings Programme. In return, Shoptalk Europe will provide a free Shoptalk Europe ticket (the normal ticket price is €1,895) along with a travel/hotel reimbursement of €650.

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is take up to eight, 15-minute meetings with the world’s most innovative tech and retail solution providers. The meetings are double opt-in, so choose what’s best for you.

To qualify, you must be a senior executive from either a retailer or brand, and be responsible to buy or evaluate retail or e-commerce technology.

You can apply by clicking here.

New Insights And Perspectives

Shoptalk Europe’s distinctive approach to content means that attendees are guaranteed to leave with insights and perspectives simply not found anywhere else.

Shoptalk Europe hand-picks all 175+ speakers to create a stellar line-up from retail and brand giants, such as Adidas, Ahold-Delhaize, Carrefour, Decathlon, Mars, Pandora, The Coca-Cola Company, The LEGO Group and Unilever, among others.

In addition, two-thirds of the speakers are founders, CEOs or other C-level executives, providing a unique opportunity to hear fresh insights and actionable takeaways.

