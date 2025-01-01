Barcelona
Uber Eats' Matthew Price On The Changing Face Of Grocery Delivery
ESM caught up with Matthew Price, general manager, UK, Ireland & Northern Europe, Uber Eats, to discuss the changing role of grocery delivery.
Shoptalk Europe 2023 Kicks Off In Barcelona
Shoptalk Europe 2023 officially gets underway in Barcelona today, welcoming more than 3,000 decision-makers from across the retail, consumer goods and reta...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com