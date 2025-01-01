52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Barcelona

The Worst Is Over As Regards Food Inflation, Says AECOC President

The Worst Is Over As Regards Food Inflation, Says AECOC President

Uber Eats' Matthew Price On The Changing Face Of Grocery Delivery

Uber Eats' Matthew Price On The Changing Face Of Grocery Delivery

ESM caught up with Matthew Price, general manager, UK, Ireland & Northern Europe, Uber Eats, to discuss the changing role of grocery delivery.

Shoptalk Europe 2023 Kicks Off In Barcelona

Shoptalk Europe 2023 officially gets underway in Barcelona today, welcoming more than 3,000 decision-makers from across the retail, consumer goods and reta...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com