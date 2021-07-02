ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

French Economy To Rebound On Consumer Boom: INSEE

Published on Jul 2 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: France / Consumer Behaviour / INSEE

French Economy To Rebound On Consumer Boom: INSEE

The French economy is on course to rebound 6% this year and will almost regain its pre-pandemic size by the end of 2021 thanks to a consumer boom, statistics agency INSEE has said.

That is a more optimistic outlook than the finance ministry, which has stuck with its forecast for 5% growth this year due to uncertainty about the spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

In its economic outlook, INSEE said activity had held up better than expected in the second quarter and was rebounding strongly after France's third lockdown was lifted in mid-May and restrictions further eased since then.

It forecast the euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.7% in the second quarter from the previous three months, up substantially from the 0.25% it had previously pencilled in.

Earlier this week, INSEE said its consumer confidence index jumped to 102 in June from 98 in May, surpassing economists' average expectation for a reading of 100 in a Reuters poll.

Surge In Consumer Spending

The reopening of non-essential retail outlets in May released a surge in consumer spending that has shown little sign of easing as other restrictions are subsequently phased out, according to payment card data.

While the economy was still 4% smaller than its pre-crisis size in May, it will have grown to just 0.1% less by year-end, INSEE estimated.

Advertisement

That would mean an expansion of 3.4% in the third quarter from the previous three months and another 0.7% in the final quarter, INSEE forecast.

It expected the labour market to track the general economic recovery, returning to pre-crisis levels of employment by year-end with 300,000 jobs added over the course of the year.

The unemployment rate would remain largely stable, however, at 8.2% at end-2021, as the number of people entering the labour market largely matches the number getting new jobs, INSEE said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years
Le Groupement U Strongest Performer In France, Carrefour Continues Dynamism

Le Groupement U Strongest Performer In France, Carrefour Continues Dynamism
France Sees June Consumer Boom As Restrictions Ease

France Sees June Consumer Boom As Restrictions Ease
Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant

Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years
British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question' Fri, 2 Jul 2021

British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question'
X5 Launches Mnogo Lososya In St Petersburg Fri, 2 Jul 2021

X5 Launches Mnogo Lososya In St Petersburg
EuroCommerce Welcomes Proposed Revision Of Product Safety Rules Thu, 1 Jul 2021

EuroCommerce Welcomes Proposed Revision Of Product Safety Rules
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN