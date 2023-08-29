52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

French Market Leader E.Leclerc Consolidates Top Position

By Steve Wynne-Jones
France's E.Leclerc has reported a 1.4 percentage point increase in market share in the period from 10 July to 6 August, to hold 23.9% of the French grocery market, new data from Kantar has shown.

According to the data for the P8 period, this was the fifth consecutive month in which E.Leclerc has seen a gain in market share, with Kantar adding that the retailer's current share is a joint record high for the business (it previously achieved the same level in May of this year).

E.Leclerc recently announced its expansion into Luxembourg for the first time.

Best Of The Rest

Other retailers to see gains in the period included Groupement les Mousquetaires, which saw its market share rise by 0.2 percentage points in the period, to stand on 15.9%. According to Kantar, the group reported a strong performance in its Netto business during the period, and also on Intermarché's online channels.

Aldi, meanwhile, reported a 0.1 percentage point increase in the P8 period, to hold 2.4% of the market.

Groupement U remains at 11.7% of market share, having seen no change since the previous month.

Increased Spend

According to Kantar, French consumers spent an additional 8.8% in the grocery channel in P8, with the number of transactions increasing by 1.3%.

The online channel was a beneficiary of this increase, seeing a 0.4 percentage point gain to account for 8.9% of the overall market. The Drive channel reported a gain in market share for the third month in a row, Kantar noted.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

