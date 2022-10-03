Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

French Plant-Based Food Maker Bonduelle's Full-Year Profit Falls

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

French plant-based food company Bonduelle on Monday reported a drop in its full-year operating profit, citing the COVID-19 crisis, unfavourable weather conditions impacting crops, wage inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, once known as the breadbasket of Europe, has sent food and energy prices to record highs, while summer drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories.

In addition, the ready-to-eat fresh activities of Bonduelle's Fresh Americas division declined over the year due to price increases aimed at preserving margins, a less dynamic market, and the cessation of sales of non-contributing ranges to certain clients, which was not offset by new contract wins.

The decline of the ready-to-use fresh food business in North America, which is weighing on the group's performance in the short term, "does not call into question the relevance of this acquisition," CEO Guillaume Debrosse said.

Annual Report

The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables as well as ready-to-eat dishes, reported an operating profit of €96.6 million ($94.6 million), excluding IFRS accounting effects, for the 12 months ended June 30, compared with €100.4 million a year earlier. This corresponds to a current operating margin of 3.3%.

The owner of Bonduelle and Cassegrain brands expects a revenue growth of 8% to 11% in the fiscal 2022-2023 with a current operating margin of 2.5%, citing the volatile environment and the partial sale of its long life activities in North America.

The group in August reported annual sales of €2.89 billion, up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis but below its own target of 3%.

Bonduelle also said it would propose a dividend payment of €0.30 per share at its annual general meeting on 1 December.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dunnes Stores' Northern Irish Unit Returns To Profit In 2021
2
Retail

Continente Cheapest Online Supermarket In Portugal
3
Features

ESM September/October 2022: Read The Latest Issue Online!
4
Retail

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High Of 10%, Raising Pressure On ECB
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com