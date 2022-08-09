Germany's Globus Names New Management Spokesperson

German retailer Globus has appointed Thomas Hewer as its new management spokesperson, succeeding Jochen Baab in the role.

The management change follows divergent views regarding the direction of the company and upon the request of the Bruch family of entrepreneurs, rundschau.de reported.

Baab will step down from his current role and resign from all offices held within the company with immediate effect.

Hewer has been involved with Globus for many years and most recently served as sales manager, responsible for its business in Saar and Bavaria regions.

'Deep Understanding Of Globus'

"Due to his many years of involvement in the company, Thomas Hewer has a deep understanding of Globus' own values ​​and corporate philosophy, and he shares my father's and my ideas regarding the development of Globus Markthallen," said Matthias Bruch, CEO of Globus Holding.

Bruch also thanked Baab for performing his duties "in a very committed manner" and making "valuable contributions to the development of the company" during his tenure with the company.

In 2020, Baab joined Globus from REWE Group, where he served as divisional director responsible for trading at Penny Germany.

At that time, REWE Group noted that his decision to leave the retailer was for 'personal and professional' reasons.

Elsewhere, Volker Schaar will take up the role of management spokesperson for Globus Czech Republic in addition to his role as spokesperson for the management board for Globus Russia, the report noted.

