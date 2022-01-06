Greenpeace Names INTERSPAR Austria As Supermarket Of The Year 2021

Greenpeace has recognised INTERSPAR Austria as ‘Supermarket of the Year’ for 2021 based on the company’s extensive eco-friendly grocery range.

The retailer was named overall winner in two of the eight categories assessed by the NGO, based on its extensive sustainable range of coffee and returnable bottles.

The company also places a large emphasis on packaging-free shopping, SPAR added.

Greenpeace Ranking

Greenpeace based its ranking on in-store assessments and consumer feedback, on which the supermarket emerged as one with the most eco-friendly shopping experience.

The environmental protection organisation evaluated, among other aspects, the coffee range in terms of origin, organic content, and certification.

In the assessment, ratings were given for packaging-free shopping options, the availability of loose fresh produce, unpacked delicatessen at service counters, and the share of reusable beverage packaging.

INTERSPAR Austria Hypermarkets was rated second in the categories of apricot jam, Radler beer, baby food, and tissue paper products.

It came third in the seasonal ranking, with their Easter and gingerbread products both rated as ‘good’.

Johannes Holzleitner, managing director at INTERSPAR Austria, said, "I am very pleased that Greenpeace rated our sustainable range positively! With the expansion of the reusable assortment, initiatives including organic meat at service counters, and increasingly unpackaged fruit and vegetables, we will continue to work on providing the largest sustainable product assortment for our customers."

Packaging-Free Shopping At INTERSPAR Austria

At INTERSPAR hypermarkets, nine out of ten beverage categories rated by Greenpeace are available in eco-friendly reusable bottles.

A total of 78% of fruit and vegetables evaluated by the NGO are offered unpacked, with customers having the option of purchasing these products individually in reusable bags.

The retailer also allows customers to bring their own containers for delicatessen at service counters.

In addition, it also features filling stations for unpacked food products at ten INTERSPAR hypermarkets, as well as organic-certified detergents and dishwashing detergents at three locations.

