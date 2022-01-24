Grupo DIA Sees Sales Drop 3.4% To €6.65bn In 2021

Spanish retailer Grupo DIA reported a 3.4% year-on-year decline in sales in 2021 to €6.65 billion, according to provisional data sent to local market regulator CNMV.

However, like-for-like sales were up 5% compared to 2019.

In the Spanish market, sales fell 6.6% to €4.21 billion, and the Portuguese market saw a 5.9% decline, to €592.9 million.

Sales in Brazil fell by 13.7%, to €802.1 million, while the Argentinian market saw a 28.2% growth, to €1.04 billion.

The 'exceptional result' in Argentina was due to the operational and commercial measures carried out by the company and higher inflation than currency devaluation, the company noted.

In October of last year, DIA announced plans to invest more than $100 million for expanding and remodelling its store network in Argentina.

Return To 'Normality'

According to Grupo DIA, 2021 saw a return to 'normality' after 2020, that was marked by 'extraordinary purchases' due to mobility restrictions, mainly in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Shopping frequency increased by 3.3% during the financial year, although the average value of the shopping basket fell by 6.7% compared to 2020.

The group closed the year with 5,937 outlets, operating across the four markets where it is present.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Grupo DIA expects that the results of the transformation measures will start showing results in 2022.

These include the refurbishment of 1,000 shops in 2021, the promotion of a new franchise model and the optimisation of its product range.

The retailer warned of inflationary pressures in the sector due to rising prices of raw materials, energy and fuel, which 'are expected to continue through most of 2022.'

