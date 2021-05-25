Italy's Gruppo VéGé Expands Network With Dado Entry

Published on May 25 2021 8:18 AM in Retail tagged: Italy / Gruppo VéGé / World News / Dado

Italian retail cooperative Gruppo VéGé is expanding its presence in Northeast Italy with the addition of Dado as a new member from January of next year.

Operating since 1998, Dado operates 58 direct and affiliated Eurospesa and Ideashop outlets in the Triveneto region, as well as 90 affiliated Belmarket stores and a further 410 wholesale customers.

Dado was previously associated with another regional retail cooperative, Consorzio C3.

The retailer closed 2020 with a turnover of €110 million, up 24.9% year-on-year.

Gruppo VéGé Composition

With the arrival of Dado, Gruppo VéGé will consist of 34 principal companies, which together operate a multi-brand network of around 3,450 outlets, in different formats.

Gruppo VéGé ranks third in Italy in terms of the number of stores it operates and is fifth in the retail channel with a combined market share of 7.0%.

At a regional level, Gruppo VéGé member companies are leaders in market share in Campania (26.8%), Basilicata (22.6%) and Sicily (21.6%) and place second in Veneto (12.0%) and Sardinia (13.1%).

At the end of 2020, the group’s turnover amounted to €11.28 million, up 10.1% like-for-like.

Home Delivery

In March, Gruppo VéGé announced a partnership with Glovo, under which it will offer customers home delivery service for groceries within 40 minutes.

The national partnership will see Gruppo VéGé adopt Glovo's Quick-Commerce service, which offers rapid delivery seven days a week, within the opening hours of stores.

Commenting at the time, Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of Gruppo VéGé, said, "The agreement reached with Glovo in rapid delivery is an important step in the multi-touchpoint strategy, which we have been pursuing for some time."

The group has also recently announced a partnership with Everli.

