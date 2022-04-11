Gruppo VéGé Market Share Increases Sixfold Over Decade

Italian retail cooperative Gruppo VéGé achieved a 7.8% market share at the end of 2021, which means that the company's share has grown sixfold over the past decade.

At its annual convention in Paris, the group also announced that consumer turnover for the 2021 financial year reached €11.95 billion, up by 5.9% compared to 2020.

Growth Above Industry Average

This indicates that Gruppo VéGé continues to grow at a rate well above the industry average, the company said.

Further growth is expected this year, with sales due to reach €12.6 billion.

As well as boasting the most physical outlets of any retailer in Italy, Gruppo VéGé also holds a market leading position in Campania, Sicily and Basilicata, while the group is second in Veneto and third in Sardinia.

For 2022, Gruppo VéGé will boast a network encompassing 3,836 stores, totalling 2.8 million square metres. Late last year, the group said that it planned to open around 131 outlets across Italy over the course of this year.

Th group'se e-commerce service covers 1,993 postcodes across Italy with home delivery and 181 pickup points for click-and-collect, while it also boasts two national partnerships, with Glovo and Everli.

One of the core focuses of the group in the coming period will be on nutritional sustainability.

VP Raffaele Piccolo explains that “the fight against waste and obesity” are two key projects being undertaken by the group, for the "well-being of people, animals, and the environment".

