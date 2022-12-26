Gruppo VéGé Renews Partnership With Metro Italia

Northern Italian grocery retail cooperative Gruppo Végé has renewed its existing partnership with wholesaler Metro Italia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gruppo VéGé will be in charge of conducting negotiations with several product suppliers on behalf of Metro Italia, in order to obtain the best possible supply conditions.

Launched on 1 January 2020, the partnership has operated successfully to date, despite three years marked by a pandemic and the increased cost of energy, product procurement and raw materials.

As a result of the continuous and fruitful collaboration, the two companies have decided to renew the collaboration for another three years, until 2025.

Gruppo VéGé Network

Gruppo VéGé operates one of the largest sales networks with 35 principal companies and a share of 7.9%, making it the fourth largest retail group in Italy.

The group had an estimated customer turnover of more than €12.5 billion at the end of 2022, with a network consisting of 3,809 outlets, divided into 107 hypermarkets, 1,072 supermarkets, 1,486 'superettes', 112 cash & carry outlets and 1,032 specialty stores.

With a total of 2.8 million square metres, Gruppo VéGé is the leader in Italy in terms of the total number of points of sale, according to NielsenIQ data.

On the online front, Gruppo VéGé is present in 14 regions, with 237 click & collect points, and two national partnerships with Glovo and Everli.

Wholesaler Metro Italia is present in 16 Italian regions with 49 outlets. Its distribution network is completed with two depots in the metropolitan areas of Milan and Rome, respectively, dedicated exclusively to FSD.

Metro Italia has about 200,000 customers with a specific focus on HoReCa.

In fiscal year 2021/2022, Metro Italia generated €1.8 billion in sales.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.