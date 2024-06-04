52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Jenkins As Global Head Of Impact

By Dayeeta Das
Health and wellness company Hain Celestial has named Chris Jenkins as its global head of impact. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's global impact strategy.

Hain Celestial's global impact strategy prioritises the growth of purpose-driven brands across its portfolio while championing other sustainability and well-being initiatives, the company added.

Jenkins has led the impact strategy for the baby food brand Ella's Kitchen at Hain Celestial for more than a decade.

In this role, he spearheaded a climate action plan for the brand, oversaw its B-Corp certification since 2016, and led its advocacy work on food and childhood poverty and biodiversity.

'Successful Track Record'

Kristy Meringolo, chief legal and corporate affairs officer at Hain Celestial stated, "With Chris' successful track record advancing purpose and ESG work for Ella's Kitchen, he will no doubt bring strong leadership and innovative thinking to advance our global strategy and drive greater impact across our brands and end-to-end value chain."

With Jenkins as global head of impact, Hain Celestial seeks to boost its impact across its portfolio of better-for-you brands.

This includes Ella's Kitchen, Cully & Sully, and Linda McCartney in the UK, and Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra Chips, Earth's Best baby/kids brand, and Yves plant-based, among others, in North America.

Global Impact Strategy

Jenkins will work with the impact team to drive the company's global impact strategy and goals outlined across three core areas: Healthier Products, Healthier People and Healthier Planet, the company noted.

He will also continue to provide focused leadership and oversight to the impact work at Ella's Kitchen.

Commenting on the new role, Jenkins added, "I have always believed that if we are to address social and environmental challenges, business needs to be part of that solution and lead the change.

"We have a strong base to build on as we work together to grow our impact and deliver meaningful change for people, communities, and the planet, on a global scale."

